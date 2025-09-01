  • home icon
Minecraft fans discuss best features Mojang could add to the game

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 01, 2025 11:03 GMT
Minecraft updates are some of the most exciting things for the players as they bring new mechanics, items, and even mobs to the blocky world. Consistent updates are one of the key reasons why Mojang’s title has managed to stay relevant and popular more than 15 years later. Speculating about the next major update for the game is one of the most popular things in its community.

A Minecraft player, u/Crexyrexy, asked the game’s community about their pick for the next major update. Since there were a lot of ideas being proposed, such as a major End update, an ocean update, or even the long-lost combat update, the original poster wanted to see what the majority of players had to say.

They also added images featuring mods that Mojang Studios could draw inspiration from, including the BetterEnd mod, Sculk Depths, and concept art featuring more than a hundred new ores. From the choices given, it surely would have been a tough pick.

u/UTMachine gave a practical answer, saying that they would rather have more uses and mechanics for the things and places that were already present in the game, rather than getting something new that was half-baked. There were many structures such as ruined portals, igloo basements, and jungle temples that taught players the game mechanics.

Mojang Studios should add more structures like these so that players can explore and learn about Minecraft rather than looking up tutorials online. This was a great take, as the developers should focus on making the biomes denser with useful structures and items rather than adding large, mostly empty regions.

u/churmalefew suggested more underground biomes, even if they were not very different from each other. The user added that mining should be more fun and exciting, and underground biomes would achieve that. Perhaps the addition of an underground food source would also elevate the experience.

u/MrBrineplays_535 asked for an aquatic update that would make oceans just as diverse as the Overworld. They also suggested the addition of waterfalls and rivers that originate from mountains. An ocean update could completely change the Minecraft experience, and that the developers should consider it.

More major updates for Minecraft

For some time, it seemed that the developers were missing the mark on delivering great updates for Minecraft. However, things changed with this year as all the smaller but frequent updates have been a breath of fresh air.

New animal mob variants, firefly bushes, ambient improvements, ghast variants, and the upcoming copper update are some examples of great features being added to the blocky world.

However, Mojang Studios also needs to deliver a major update focusing on a particular part of a dimension. It could be an Overworld update to improve villages, structures, or the oceans. There could also be an End update that would make the dimension more interesting to explore.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
