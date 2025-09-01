  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan adds a creepy biome to the End dimension

Minecraft fan adds a creepy biome to the End dimension

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 01, 2025 10:38 GMT
Minecraft player comes up with a concept for a new biome in the End (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player comes up with a concept for a new biome in the End (Image via Mojang Studios)

The End dimension in Minecraft is a place with a lot of potential. This desolate and empty void-like dimension features the Ender Dragon, and players can find items such as elytra and shulker boxes. But apart from that, nothing is interesting, which is a shame because the End can be perfect for a scary/mysterious biome that instills fear in the players’ hearts.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Axoladdy, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing their idea for making the End more bizarre and creepier. They did so by adding abandoned buildings with interiors that indicated people might have lived in this void at some point in time. The clip was over a minute long, and the original poster explored the buildings, showing the interiors with captions describing interesting things about the idea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
sk promotional banner

u/softmarbl found the idea quite interesting and added that the aesthetics reminded them of the game Rain World in some way. For those unaware, Rain World was a platform survival game with a desolate world to explore.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/ArkayArcane agreed, saying they thought the same and had mentioned it in a previous comment. u/OxalaoaQuilombensis said it looked like Metropolis, a region in Rain World with buildings similar to the architecture of the creepy area proposed by the original poster.

Ad
Redditors talk about the concept Minecraft End biome (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the concept Minecraft End biome (Image via Reddit)

u/mattmaster68 requested the original poster to avoid adding any entities to this biome. They suggested that natural traps could be added to increase the challenge of exploration, but strictly no life, to keep the vibe of the End biome.

Ad

The original poster replied, saying they had the idea of adding a variant of the enderman that could take on the appearance of the player and would make players look at it to start attacking. The attack would not be direct, and players would have had to find it to get rid of it.

Minecraft players have many expectations from an End update

Minecraft players are expecting many things from the End update (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players are expecting many things from the End update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has completely transformed the Overworld and the Nether for the better. These regions have become more layered with different biomes, mobs, and interesting loot scattered around. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the End biome. This desolate region has remained more or less the same.

Since it has been so long, it is natural for fans to expect something big for the End. If the developers are working on something, it should be substantial. Perhaps, this could be a major update that adds many biomes in the End without changing the core qualities of this dimension: emptiness, creepiness, and the danger of the unknown.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications