Minecraft fan adds a creepy biome to the End dimension

The End dimension in Minecraft is a place with a lot of potential. This desolate and empty void-like dimension features the Ender Dragon, and players can find items such as elytra and shulker boxes. But apart from that, nothing is interesting, which is a shame because the End can be perfect for a scary/mysterious biome that instills fear in the players’ hearts.A Minecraft player, u/Axoladdy, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing their idea for making the End more bizarre and creepier. They did so by adding abandoned buildings with interiors that indicated people might have lived in this void at some point in time. The clip was over a minute long, and the original poster explored the buildings, showing the interiors with captions describing interesting things about the idea.I redesigned my End biome idea based on your feedback. The &quot;buildings&quot; are weirder, and the environment is creepier. byu/Axoladdy inMinecraftu/softmarbl found the idea quite interesting and added that the aesthetics reminded them of the game Rain World in some way. For those unaware, Rain World was a platform survival game with a desolate world to explore.u/ArkayArcane agreed, saying they thought the same and had mentioned it in a previous comment. u/OxalaoaQuilombensis said it looked like Metropolis, a region in Rain World with buildings similar to the architecture of the creepy area proposed by the original poster.Redditors talk about the concept Minecraft End biome (Image via Reddit)u/mattmaster68 requested the original poster to avoid adding any entities to this biome. They suggested that natural traps could be added to increase the challenge of exploration, but strictly no life, to keep the vibe of the End biome.The original poster replied, saying they had the idea of adding a variant of the enderman that could take on the appearance of the player and would make players look at it to start attacking. The attack would not be direct, and players would have had to find it to get rid of it.Minecraft players have many expectations from an End updateMinecraft players are expecting many things from the End update (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios has completely transformed the Overworld and the Nether for the better. These regions have become more layered with different biomes, mobs, and interesting loot scattered around. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the End biome. This desolate region has remained more or less the same.Since it has been so long, it is natural for fans to expect something big for the End. If the developers are working on something, it should be substantial. Perhaps, this could be a major update that adds many biomes in the End without changing the core qualities of this dimension: emptiness, creepiness, and the danger of the unknown.