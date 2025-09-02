Why is Minecraft Bedrock Edition Mojang's favorite child?

Minecraft has two editions: Java and Bedrock. Java was the first edition that was released by Mojang in 2011; Bedrock arrived later in 2017. Though most in-game features were almost identical in both editions, there were still vastly different in terms of combat, block placement mechanics, mob health, and more.

An argument can be made that ever since Minecraft Bedrock Edition was released, Mojang has given special treatment to it over Java Edition at times.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft Bedrock Edition feels like Mojang's favorite child

Lucrative Marketplace

When Bedrock Edition was released, Mojang also introduced Marketplace to it. Marketplace is essentially a store where players can purchase unique in-game features made by community developers. Some of them are even created by Mojang themselves.

Players can purchase these content packs with real money. They can either directly pay through the Xbox app or add money to the game in the form of minecoins, then buy content packs.

Gradually, Mojang created a massive, lucrative business out of Marketplace, which greatly benefited their company.

Frequent official collabs with Bedrock Edition content creators

Another reason why Bedrock Edition feels like Mojang's favorite child is because of how many collaborations they have done with its content creators. With the release of Marketplace, many community developers created texture packs, custom worlds, skins, and other features for the game.

Gradually, it was seen that Mojang either created their own content packs or officially collaborated with community developers for their projects.

In contrast, they have hardly collaborated with a Java Edition mod or resource pack developer, even though there are loads more content for that edition.

Mojang has collaborated with massive companies like DC, Lacoste, Fossil, Angry Birds, Super Smash Bros., Sonic, and many more. They created custom worlds filled with features themed around these companies and franchises. These content packs were either free or behind a paywall.

