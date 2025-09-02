Minecraft fan recreates entire Deltarune Chapter 3 in-game

Minecraft players have often amazed the community with their builds that are either incredibly large in size or extremely complicated, or both in some cases. It’s not just about the build but the idea of what’s being made. If one thinks about recreating a game within a game, things might get confusing. However, talented builders have developed simple games inside the blocky world.A Minecraft player, u/Matmicx, shared images on the game’s subreddit, showing how they recreated Chapter 3 of the popular RPG Deltarune with careful attention to detail. For those who did not know, Deltarune is an episodic role-playing game, and the original poster recreated each stage in Chapter 3. INote: The post below contains spoilers for Deltarune Chapter 3.The entirety of Deltarune Chapter 3 recreated in Minecraft (Spoilers for the game) byu/Matmicx inMinecraftbuildsUser u/XxAlbinoWolfxX commented on the post, saying the focus and dedication the build required was commendable and wished they had the same capability. u/Crylemite_Ely hoped that the sword-route minigame was included in the build and not there for aesthetic reasons only.u/RandomUser1034 pointed out that the map art in the build was very impressive. The original poster replied that recreating pixel art on Minecraft maps was very difficult at scale, even though it might not seem like it.Redditors talk about the Deltarune build (Image via Reddit)u/Some_Other_Time___ said, rhetorically, that they did not want to know how long the entire build took, hinting that the structure must have taken a lot of time. The original poster replied that, surprisingly, it did not take that long. They elaborated that everything took around a week to complete, with the TV World section taking the most time.Massive builds in the blocky world of MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Talented builders have shown the right way to use the nearly endless world with creative structures made using all the different blocks available in the game. Players have created structures from both real and fictional worlds. Recently, a player showed the castle of Winterfell recreated with impressive details from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series.Things can get challenging, especially during the planning process, as builders must get the proportions right. Not only fictional structures, but players have also built cities, towns, a fictional country, and even a 1:2 scale replica of Mount Everest. These structures show the passion and dedication players have for the game.With the upcoming copper update, the developers are giving players more ways to improve their creations and add more details. What amazing structures can be made in the blocky world remains to be seen.