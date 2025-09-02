Minecraft fan recreates entire Deltarune Chapter 3 in-game

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 02, 2025 09:52 GMT
A Minecraft player recreated chapter 3 from Deltarune
Minecraft players have often amazed the community with their builds that are either incredibly large in size or extremely complicated, or both in some cases. It’s not just about the build but the idea of what’s being made. If one thinks about recreating a game within a game, things might get confusing. However, talented builders have developed simple games inside the blocky world.

A Minecraft player, u/Matmicx, shared images on the game’s subreddit, showing how they recreated Chapter 3 of the popular RPG Deltarune with careful attention to detail. For those who did not know, Deltarune is an episodic role-playing game, and the original poster recreated each stage in Chapter 3. I

Note: The post below contains spoilers for Deltarune Chapter 3.

User u/XxAlbinoWolfxX commented on the post, saying the focus and dedication the build required was commendable and wished they had the same capability. u/Crylemite_Ely hoped that the sword-route minigame was included in the build and not there for aesthetic reasons only.

u/RandomUser1034 pointed out that the map art in the build was very impressive. The original poster replied that recreating pixel art on Minecraft maps was very difficult at scale, even though it might not seem like it.

Redditors talk about the Deltarune build (Image via Reddit)
u/Some_Other_Time___ said, rhetorically, that they did not want to know how long the entire build took, hinting that the structure must have taken a lot of time. The original poster replied that, surprisingly, it did not take that long. They elaborated that everything took around a week to complete, with the TV World section taking the most time.

Massive builds in the blocky world of Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
Talented builders have shown the right way to use the nearly endless world with creative structures made using all the different blocks available in the game. Players have created structures from both real and fictional worlds. Recently, a player showed the castle of Winterfell recreated with impressive details from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series.

Things can get challenging, especially during the planning process, as builders must get the proportions right. Not only fictional structures, but players have also built cities, towns, a fictional country, and even a 1:2 scale replica of Mount Everest. These structures show the passion and dedication players have for the game.

With the upcoming copper update, the developers are giving players more ways to improve their creations and add more details. What amazing structures can be made in the blocky world remains to be seen.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

