Minecraft player redesigns all villagers in a unique building style

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 02, 2025 10:58 GMT
Minecraft player redesigns all villagers in a unique building style
Minecraft player redesigns all villagers in a unique building style (Image via Reddit/lucaloscuda || Mojang Studios)

Coming across a village while exploring the massive and quite dangerous world of Minecraft can bring a big relief. Players can find food, shelter, and even some villagers to trade with. While there are a wide variety of villages in all the biomes, they look more or less the same. Yes, the architecture and the overall design of the villages vary, but the difference could be more pronounced.

Redditor lucaloscuda redesigned villages to make them stand apart as well as showed how the biome’s conditions affected the houses’ architecture. For example, the savannah biome had closely packed brick houses, while snowy villages had large spaces in the middle with a campfire to keep players warm.

iheartcabbage_ said that all the designs were great, but the desert village stood out from the rest. They also complimented the design of the savannah village with its small brick houses. MiloAstro pointed out that the addition of colors in the desert village was great.

Redditors talk about the village redesigns in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the village redesigns in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

MeadowSeraph mentioned that the use of orange and white in the yellow houses of the desert village was a strong choice, as it enhanced the look. The use of an artificial canopy was also logical, as deserts can get very hot, and these structures would provide much-needed shade.

Shoddy_Yogurt4403 was impressed by the simple yet beautiful design, as everything worked well together. This highlights a great point about the designs; Mojang can take inspiration from this idea and implement it in the game, perhaps in the next major update.

Minecraft Overworld needs an overhaul

The End dimension in Minecraft also needs an update (Image via Mojang Studios)
The End dimension in Minecraft also needs an update (Image via Mojang Studios)

While many players are expecting the next major update to be for the End dimension, a lot of fans are asking the developers to improve the already-present structures in the Overworld.

Smaller but impactful updates would make a lot of difference, including an overhaul of the villages. These regions need more differentiating factors so that players have an incentive to find villages of all the biomes and regularly visit them.

Mojang can also add more villages to other biomes such as jungles. There is so much room for the developers to stretch their creative muscles and make Minecraft more fun to explore and play. Thankfully, the studio is on the right track with updates such as the upcoming Copper Age that brings more uses for copper items.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
