Minecraft player redesigns all villagers in a unique building style

Coming across a village while exploring the massive and quite dangerous world of Minecraft can bring a big relief. Players can find food, shelter, and even some villagers to trade with. While there are a wide variety of villages in all the biomes, they look more or less the same. Yes, the architecture and the overall design of the villages vary, but the difference could be more pronounced.Redditor lucaloscuda redesigned villages to make them stand apart as well as showed how the biome’s conditions affected the houses’ architecture. For example, the savannah biome had closely packed brick houses, while snowy villages had large spaces in the middle with a campfire to keep players warm.Re-designed all Village Types in my own building style! Which one's your favourite- :D byu/lucaloscuda inMinecraftbuildsiheartcabbage_ said that all the designs were great, but the desert village stood out from the rest. They also complimented the design of the savannah village with its small brick houses. MiloAstro pointed out that the addition of colors in the desert village was great.Redditors talk about the village redesigns in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)MeadowSeraph mentioned that the use of orange and white in the yellow houses of the desert village was a strong choice, as it enhanced the look. The use of an artificial canopy was also logical, as deserts can get very hot, and these structures would provide much-needed shade.Shoddy_Yogurt4403 was impressed by the simple yet beautiful design, as everything worked well together. This highlights a great point about the designs; Mojang can take inspiration from this idea and implement it in the game, perhaps in the next major update.Minecraft Overworld needs an overhaulThe End dimension in Minecraft also needs an update (Image via Mojang Studios)While many players are expecting the next major update to be for the End dimension, a lot of fans are asking the developers to improve the already-present structures in the Overworld.Smaller but impactful updates would make a lot of difference, including an overhaul of the villages. These regions need more differentiating factors so that players have an incentive to find villages of all the biomes and regularly visit them.Mojang can also add more villages to other biomes such as jungles. There is so much room for the developers to stretch their creative muscles and make Minecraft more fun to explore and play. Thankfully, the studio is on the right track with updates such as the upcoming Copper Age that brings more uses for copper items.