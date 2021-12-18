Minecraft developer shares warden emerge animation

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced its decision to shift deep dark caves and all of its features to the next major game update. Some of the most anticipated Caves and Cliffs features will now come with The Wild Update.

Many players were hoping to battle the warden in Minecraft 1.18 update. Sadly, this terrifying beast will be coming next year in the 1.19 update. For the time being, caves are safe from the monstrosity. However, that may soon change, as developers are working on adding the warden in Bedrock beta.

A few developers recently shared a work-in-progress animation of the warden emerging out of the ground. The sound accompanied by the warden is truly horrifying and will scare many players.

Developer shares a sneak peek of warden coming in Minecraft

Minecraft developers often share upcoming features to receive feedback from the community. With Christmas approaching, developers will soon be leaving for their holidays. But before taking a break from work, they shared a creepy animation of a warden digging into and emerging out of the ground.

Marcio @marcio_os Vacation time. See you next year little friend Vacation time. See you next year little friend https://t.co/c2wYUe5xm5

Marcio, a software developer working on Minecraft, has been working with Kingdogz, Alexander Torstling, and Gnembon on implementing the warden. He shared a clip featuring the warden digging into the ground.

The clip showcases the warden bending towards the ground and starting to dig into it as if swimming. This animation was far from finished, according to Kingbdogz:

Just so people know, this animation is very, VERY work in progress, it will be changed later :)

Kingbdogz later shared another warden animation in a tweet. However, this animation shows warden coming off the ground like it was revealed on Minecraft Live 2021.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz I am also going on vacation until next year now, but in the mean time we'll give you a sneak peak at the Warden's emerge behavior, which is much more finished and final than the digging you may have seen! I am also going on vacation until next year now, but in the mean time we'll give you a sneak peak at the Warden's emerge behavior, which is much more finished and final than the digging you may have seen! https://t.co/UGKnEHFhz6

In the clip, viewers can see Kingbdogz activating a sculk shrieker which causes a warden to emerge off the ground. Triggering the sculk shrieker also applied the darkness effect, causing Kingbdogz not to see anything. The warden starts to walk towards the player after noticing footsteps, and then the clip ends.

Sculk blocks, including sculk shriekers, are already available in Bedrock beta. A few days ago, developers also added frogs to beta versions. Warden might be coming to Minecraft in January 2022. Do not expect any snapshot or beta before the holiday season ends.

