Minecraft developers answer more questions about mobs in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

The 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 introduced three new mobs to Minecraft: axolotls, goats, and glow squids. This release has players curious about these cute animals. These new mobs have also raised a lot of questions.

On Minecraft's YouTube channel, Mojang has an ongoing series called "Ask Mojang." In this series, developers routinely answer questions sent by fans on Twitter. Most recently, developers clarified various inquiries regarding new mobs in Minecraft 1.17 update.

Developers cleared doubts about mobs in Minecraft 1.17

In the latest episode of Ask Mojang, Thommy Silverman (QA Lead Minecraft Java), Anna Päärni (Bedrock UI Developer), and Matthew Dryden (QA Specialist Minecraft Java) took questions about new mobs.

1) Will foxes and goats be tameable in the Caves and Cliffs update?

Sadly, the foxes and goats won't be tameable in the Caves and Cliffs update. Since goats like to ram into players, they are probably not meant to be tamed. Matthew said:

"A too friendly goat, no one wants that. They have their own business to attend to and they're not concerned with you at all."

2) Why does the ender dragon stay in the spawn island? Is the dragon insecure?

User @flouncy301nann wanted to know if the ender dragon is insecure as it always stays on the spawn island. Anna said that the ender dragon is just fighting to protect her egg since the player is being an invader.

3) If the creeper never existed, what mob would be the mascot?

Creepers are one of the iconic mobs of Minecraft, but what if they never existed? Matthew, Anna, and Thommy discussed this and said it would probably be chicken, enderman, or a pig in the shape of a creeper. But it would have pig skin.

4) Why do you make the enderman take damage to water?

Water is the natural enemy of enderman in Minecraft. Many players have seen an enderman teleporting like a madman during rainfall. Due to this behavior, players can protect themselves from the mob using a water bucket.

This feature was added because someone from the community suggested it, and developers liked the idea.

"Someone from the community suggested: Hey! Let's make maybe endermen don't touch water. Maybe they're scared of it somehow. There's no water in the end."

5) If you name an axolotl, will it keep its name in a bucket?

Axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Yes, the axolotl will keep its name even when picked up in a bucket. For example, an axolotl named Karl, when picked in a bucket, the bucket will be called "Bucket of Karl."

6) How long can an axolotl breathe out of water?

Since axolotls are amphibians, they can stay on both land and water. However, there is a limit to how long they can stay on the ground. Axolotls can only stay on land for five mins, after which they will die.

That's why axolotls try to go to the nearest water source. They are much quicker in water than on land.

