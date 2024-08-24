Minecraft error code wither rose: Possible fixes and why it happens

One of the most interesting things about Minecraft Bedrock is how Mojang chooses to report its errors. There are several named types of errors relating to different parts of the game. For example, the cobblestone error pops up when a player is banned, while glowstone errors indicate authentication issues. Among these types, the wither rose error, is unfortunately much more vague.

Everything that players need to know about the wither rose error, from what can cause it to the potential solutions, can be found detailed below.

Why the wither rose Minecraft error can happen

A number of things could cause the wither rose error in Minecraft to appear. This can include network issues, an outdated game version, or corrupted game files. Thankfully, there are a few things that can be done to potentially fix the issue.

This error message appears on the main menu and can be closed. This means that while access to the Minecraft Marketplace and multiplayer will be limited, the game should still be playable.

Potential fixes for the wither rose error

1) Router restart

As previously mentioned, the wither rose error can indicate network issues. One of the easiest ways to fix network issues is to totally reset the internet connection. This can be done by temporarily unplugging a router, allowing it to fully power off, and then plugging it back in. As it restarts, it will refresh the network, update IP addresses, and do other technical stuff.

This process should fix any issues that are causing the wither rose error.

2) Restart the game

Restarting the game, or it's launcher, is a great way to solve many different minor issues (Image via Mojang)

Bedrock is supposed to update to the latest version whenever it's opened. If the wither rose error is stopping you from playing this Minecraft edition, try totally restarting the launcher and starting the game. This will cause the launcher to check for a new version of the title, which will hopefully be found and downloaded this time, fixing the wither rose error.

3) Reinstall everything

Reinstalling the game is a great way to fix issues, no matter the platform (Image via Google)

If these solutions don't work, there's one more thing you can try. Uninstalling and then reinstalling the game will ensure that you have the most recent and correct files for the latest Minecraft update.

If the error persists, Mojang recommends waiting at least an hour before trying again. This makes sense, as it gives time for any Minecraft server issues or update problems to get fixed.

