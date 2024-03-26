Minecraft Extended Items and Ores Mod: All ores and how to find them

Minecraft mods are a great way to enhance your gameplay experience by adding new elements to the game. As the wait for Minecraft 1.21 update is getting longer, you can download and install mods to bring fresh content to your game. One such popular mod is the Minecraft Extended Items and Ores Mod, which you can easily find on Curseforge. This mod has been downloaded more than 600,000 times and adds a lot of new content to the game, making it more exciting and enjoyable.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Extended Items and Ores mod.

Minecraft Extended Items and Ores mod

All the items that come with the mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

The Extended Items and Ores is a fascinating mod that is ideal for players who are looking for additional content in the game but do not want anything that is too far-fetched or outside the game's functional or aesthetic boundaries. This mod introduces some subtle new elements to the game without going overboard.

The mod's name implies that it increases the variety of ores available in the game. Instead of just a few ores like iron, diamond, netherite, and emerald, this mod adds more than ten new ores that can be mined and utilized in the same way as the ores in the original version of the game.

New ores include cobalt, ruby, amethyst, sapphire, tungsten, and so on. As mentioned earlier, this is a subtle addition and will not alter the gameplay experience by much. The best thing about this mod is that it provides access to an array of new items while maintaining the original gameplay experience.

The weapon and tools in the mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

When it comes to crafting items from ore, the process is similar to the game's normal crafting mechanics. You can craft weapons, tools, and armor from almost all of the ores. Since Mojang Studios took years to add a new weapon in the game finally, this mod can get you new wepaons quite quickly. The ores have to be mined and then smelted into ingots.

The ores spawn just like normal ores in Minecraft. You will have to mine to get different ores, although some ores are easier to obtain than others. There is nothing particularly unique or exceptional about the tools, weapons, or armor that are crafted using various ores, other than their appearance and name. However, this mod provides the benefit of not being reliant on iron or stone in order to have an adequate supply of tools and weapons in Minecraft.