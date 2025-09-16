Minecraft "failed to create profile" error: Possible fixes explored

Minecraft is a fun game but coming across errors while doing basic things such as creating a profile or getting in your game world can be frustrating. There are multiple reasons that could cause such issues, and solving them often requires trying out all the possible fixes. A fairly common error is the “failed to create profile” text that pops up in the Minecraft Launcher.

Ad

This Minecraft error can have multiple reasons behind it, and solving it might require something as simple as restarting the launcher or some slightly complex fixes. This article will list down all the possible ways to fix the “failed to create profile” error in Minecraft.

Note: These are possible fixes that have fixed the issue for many players. They may or may not work out for everyone.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Possible fixes for “failed to create profile” error in Minecraft

1) Restart the Minecraft Launcher

Ad

Trending

This error pops up in the Minecraft Launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

Keeping the ladder of complexity in mind, the first thing you need to do is restart the launcher entirely. This includes closing it, and ending the process in the background as well. Use the task manager to ensure that the launcher has been completely stopped.

Ad

Once done, start the launcher again and try creating a profile. Make sure that you start the Minecraft launcher as an administrator. You can also try and reinstall the launcher to ensure that corrupt files are not interfering with the process. If that fixes the issue, then it’s great. If not, then move to the next step.

2) Check your internet connection

Oftentimes, a faulty internet connection can be the cause of the “failed to create profile” error in Minecraft. Make sure that you are properly connected to the internet. Restart your router to double check things. Also, ensure that you have disabled any VPN connection, if you have one. Sometimes, the region routing of VPNs can lead to such errors.

Ad

3) Try the Minecraft website

Ad

If the issue persists, then close the launcher application and go to Minecraft’s website on your browser. Sign in from the browser and then create a profile or change your profile name from it. You can also install the "Allow CROS" extension in the browser and then start the login process.

Sometimes, minor issues with the launcher application can be the reason behind such problems. Using a browser usually bypasses such things.

Ad

4) Check your Minecraft version

Here’s another important bit for fixing the “failed to create profile” error in Minecraft: if you own the Bedrock Edition and get the Java Edition or vice-versa, then make sure that you have linked your account with the new version. Ensure that the new version has been redeemed and then confirm your account owns the Java or Bedrock version. You can visit this website to do so.

Try creating a profile after you have done all the steps from the launcher and if it fails, then do it on your browser. You can also try going to manage your Java Edition profile and then use the same name as your Bedrock profile. If none of the solutions work, then submitting a support ticket on Mojang’s website would be the most helpful option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!