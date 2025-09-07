Minecraft fan builds a working jukebox in real life

The blocky world of Minecraft has become so iconic that one can recognize its unique style anywhere. With the release of A Minecraft Movie, many players have thought about how items from the game would look if they were made in the real world. Some talented builders have even taken on the daunting task of creating such things, including a functional flying ghast. Now, another item has been added to this small list.A Minecraft player, u/senbotrix, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a jukebox from the blocky world in real life. The 30‑second video shows a large box that looks very much like a jukebox. One can also see the builder insert a disc that looks like a music disc from the game. The video ends with an interesting version of Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.”Made this Minecraft Jukebox byu/sebnotrix inMinecraftu/letoek jokingly asked the original poster to create a command block that is actually functional. For those who do not know, a command block allows players to bypass game rules and do tasks not possible in a survival world, including teleporting and summoning mobs.u/Fontajo said they are going to put all the Minecraft tracks on multiple CDs and play them on this jukebox. u/kirbro_RED praised the builder, saying they should be hired by Mojang Studios to make official merch, as this jukebox build was awesome.Redditors talk about the real life juke box build (Image via Reddit)u/Thr0waway5o added that the official Minecraft Volume Alpha disc by composer C418 has CD art that looks very similar to the one made by the original poster. C418 is the artist behind popular songs such as Mice on Venus, Subwoofer Lullaby, and Haggstrom.Incredible builds inspired by MinecraftA YouTuber made a working ghast from the blocky game (Image via YouTube/Electo)This is not the first time that someone has made an item from the blocky world in the real world. Recently, a talented builder spent a long time creating a working model of a ghast that even shoots fireballs.The builder used a drone and built a light frame around it so it could be controlled via remote. It’s easier said than done, as they posted a video showing how many iterations of the design were needed for it to work.Bringing these items into the real world is getting more popular thanks to the release of the official film. The blocky, pixelated style is also appealing to many people. With Minecraft's popularity on the rise, we may see Mojang Studios adding more items to its merch list.