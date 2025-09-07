  • home icon
  Minecraft fan builds a working jukebox in real life

Minecraft fan builds a working jukebox in real life

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Sep 07, 2025 06:44 GMT
A Minecraft player made a real juke box from the blocky world (Image via Reddit/sebnotrix)
A Minecraft player made a real juke box from the blocky world (Image via Reddit/sebnotrix)

The blocky world of Minecraft has become so iconic that one can recognize its unique style anywhere. With the release of A Minecraft Movie, many players have thought about how items from the game would look if they were made in the real world. Some talented builders have even taken on the daunting task of creating such things, including a functional flying ghast. Now, another item has been added to this small list.

A Minecraft player, u/senbotrix, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a jukebox from the blocky world in real life. The 30‑second video shows a large box that looks very much like a jukebox. One can also see the builder insert a disc that looks like a music disc from the game. The video ends with an interesting version of Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.”

also-read-trending Trending
u/letoek jokingly asked the original poster to create a command block that is actually functional. For those who do not know, a command block allows players to bypass game rules and do tasks not possible in a survival world, including teleporting and summoning mobs.

u/Fontajo said they are going to put all the Minecraft tracks on multiple CDs and play them on this jukebox. u/kirbro_RED praised the builder, saying they should be hired by Mojang Studios to make official merch, as this jukebox build was awesome.

Redditors talk about the real life juke box build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the real life juke box build (Image via Reddit)

u/Thr0waway5o added that the official Minecraft Volume Alpha disc by composer C418 has CD art that looks very similar to the one made by the original poster. C418 is the artist behind popular songs such as Mice on Venus, Subwoofer Lullaby, and Haggstrom.

Incredible builds inspired by Minecraft

A YouTuber made a working ghast from the blocky game (Image via YouTube/Electo)
A YouTuber made a working ghast from the blocky game (Image via YouTube/Electo)

This is not the first time that someone has made an item from the blocky world in the real world. Recently, a talented builder spent a long time creating a working model of a ghast that even shoots fireballs.

The builder used a drone and built a light frame around it so it could be controlled via remote. It’s easier said than done, as they posted a video showing how many iterations of the design were needed for it to work.

Bringing these items into the real world is getting more popular thanks to the release of the official film. The blocky, pixelated style is also appealing to many people. With Minecraft's popularity on the rise, we may see Mojang Studios adding more items to its merch list.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
