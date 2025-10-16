  • home icon
Minecraft fan discovers interesting use for new shelf blocks

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:49 GMT
Minecraft player makes a horse-sound making machine using shelf block (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player makes a horse-sound making machine using shelf block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft recently got The Copper Age update that added many interesting items such as copper tools, weapons, armor, chest, a copper golem, and the shelf block. While the copper items took the center stage, the shelf is one of the most interesting additions of recent times. It is the closest thing to a vertical slab block and can be used both for aesthetic and functional purposes.

But that’s not all as Minecraft player u/bl00_tree discovered that the shelf block can be used to create the sound of a horse galloping. By cleverly using observer blocks with the shelf, they can automate the interaction process of the shelf that makes the sound of a slot moving.

When this sound is repeated, it creates the galloping sound of a horse. The original poster added that the speed of the sound can be tweaked depending on the number of observers in the contraption.

u/NOTTwistedDreamz jokingly added that why would anyone need to make such a complex machine to create the sound of a horse running when the same can be done using two halves of a coconut.

u/Status-Tangelo2782 said that since Mojang Studios has added zombie horses in Survival mode, it would be great to have a machine that can be used with the zombie head on a noteblock and placed under someone’s base to create the sound of horses running.

Redditors react to Minecraft machine that makes horse running sounds (Image via Mojang Studios)
Redditors react to Minecraft machine that makes horse running sounds (Image via Mojang Studios)

u/TorandoSlayer suggested the original poster use two machines to make the sound of two hooves hitting the ground as horses run that way. u/Mr_OP_Potato_777 added the sounds to look like someone breaking blocks in the game. u/BestGroup1796 pointed out that it sounded like a machinegun.

New items have been added to Minecraft

The Copper Age game drop has been a great addition to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Copper Age game drop has been a great addition to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios released The Copper Age update recently and it was one of the most impactful game drops of this year. Copper has been in the blocky game for a long time but unfortunately, it barely had any use apart from decorative purposes.

Thankfully, the developers worked to make copper very interesting with the addition of copper tools, weapons, armor, chest, and also a copper golem mob. The golem can be used both as a decorative item and a cute helpful mob that sorts the item in the chest. Items such as copper chain, torches, and lanterns have been added as well.

Apart from these, the shelf block is also a great addition as it can be used to create interesting structures. Recently, a player showed how they made a non-functional car by using this item. It can also be used to swap items in the player’s hotbar which makes it quite a useful addition.

Edited by Pranay Mishra
