Minecraft fan reimagines creepers in different biome styles

Minecraft’s mob variety has improved drastically with the game drops released this year. This includes new wolf, cow, pig, and chicken mob variants. The Chase the Skies added new ghast variants, which brought new gameplay mechanics as well. A wider variety of entities in the blocky world results in densely populated biomes, making exploration and gameplay experience better.A Minecraft player, u/JacksonSpike, posted on the game’s subreddit showing a resource pack they made to add more creeper textures to the blocky world. The creeper is one of the most iconic mobs, and considering it is supposed to be a sneaking mob, it seems that Mojang Studios has forgotten about updating its texture.I made a resource pack that updates the creepers textures to be more modern. byu/JacksonSpike inMinecraftEach biome has a different color due to the addition of items such as flowers or snow. It would be so much better if each biome had its own type of creeper, as the post showed.For example, the cherry blossom’s creepers could have pink flowers on top while the swamp creeper’s colors could be muted, matching the surrounding grass’s color. The original poster added the link to the resource pack as well.u/Emmas_thing said that having a variety of creepers in the game would motivate them to collect every single one and make a zoo, even if it meant dying multiple times. The user also stated that adding a creeper in the deep dark region was quite sinister in a fun way.Redditors react to the Minecraft creeper variants resource pack (Image via Reddit)u/Miserable_Cloud_1532 mentioned that the addition of creepers in the peaceful mushroom island was equally sinister. For those who do not know, the mushroom island does not spawn any mob other than the passive mooshrooms. u/stonno45 added that hostile mobs in this biome would make everyone happy.The original poster made a comment clarifying that the texture pack will not spawn creepers in regions such as the End, the deep dark, the Nether, or the mushroom island. They just added the unique texture for the sake of it.More mob variants in MinecraftNew mob variants have been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)While many players want Mojang Studios to do something about the End, perhaps improving the Overworld even more would be more beneficial for the gameplay experience. The developers are on the right track with updates such as Copper Age, Chase the Skies, and Spring to Life. These game drops have drastically improved the Overworld, where many players spend most of their game time.The addition of more mob variants is a great way of making things even better. New hostile mob variants, more ocean life, and even new types of villages with unique trades are some examples that Mojang Studios can take and hopefully implement with relative ease.