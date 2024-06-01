Minecraft fan's interesting theory explains why wandering traders don't deserve to die

The lore of Minecraft is not defined. There are countless fan theories that explain different aspects of the game, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Another fan theory has been added to the already long list. A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name Cyan8888 made a post on the game’s subreddit explaining why players should avoid killing the pesky wandering trader in the game.

The post gives several reasons why the wandering trader should not be killed. Minecraft players tend to find the wandering trader quite annoying especially as it pops up everywhere unannounced and most of the time has useless items to trade.

Here’s everything about the interesting fan theory and what it could mean for the lore of the game.

Minecraft gets a fan theory for wandering trader

The wandering trader in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Reddit post made some interesting points about the wandering trader.

For example, it mentioned how the wandering trader has brewing stands and netherwart, some items that cannot be acquired without visiting the Nether and defeating the blaze and other dangerous mobs.

Since the wandering trader also has blocks such as the blue ice, podzol, corals, etc, it also means that it must have a pickaxe with the silk touch enchantment. Not just that, the wandering trader must have killed slime blocks, creepers, and other dangerous mobs to get all the items it trades with.

The wandering trader must also be a great traveler as it has a large variety of items all found in different biomes across the game world.

While all of these reasons make sense, some things just don’t fit. For example, why would the trader go to these places, and fight the blaze and other mobs to acquire them? Since the mob is called the wandering trader, it just wanders and trades all these items from other mobs.

So while the theory is interesting and makes people think more about the wandering trader, the shortcomings of the theories are blatant. The trader cannot fight anything as it does not have weapons. It also cannot mine things as it does not have any tools.

All the wandering trader can do is wander here and there and trade with other traders to get all the items that are in their possession. That said, perhaps this fan theory can find a place in Matt Patt’s Minecraft theory.

