Minecraft Blue Ice guide: Recipe, location, and uses

Minecraft has many kinds of blocks that depict physical materials from reality. For example, there are trees, grass, water, stones, and much more. One of these things is ice, which can be found in the cold biomes of the game. The game mainly has four different types of ice, and one of them is called blue ice, which has some special properties that are of great use.

There are many new players who might not know about the rare variant of ice that is found in the Overworld. Hence, here is everything to know about blue ice in Minecraft.

Everything to know about blue ice in Minecraft

How do I obtain blue ice naturally?

Blue ice can be found in frozen ocean biomes, snowy villages, and ancient cities in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blue ice is one of the rarer ice blocks in the game. First, you need to find frozen ocean biomes, which this block mainly generates. Once on a frozen ocean, look for icebergs and swim to their bottom to find blue ice. There is a rare chance that an entire iceberg is made up of blue ice as well.

Apart from that, they also generate piles in a few snowy tundra village houses and ancient city structures. Explorers can also find blue ice naturally generated as chest loot in snowy villages. They have a 9.9% chance of generating inside chests.

Lastly, blue ice can be bought from wandering traders for six emeralds. These mobs have a 16.7% chance of having blue ice on their trade list.

How do you craft blue ice?

Blue ice can be crafted using nine packed ice in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you want to craft blue ice, you need to work quite hard for it. First, you will need to mine and collect loads of regular ice blocks that are usually found on the surface of frozen oceans. The reason why blue ice is so difficult to craft is that you require 81 regular ice blocks to craft one blue ice block.

Once obtained, all the regular ice needs to be placed on the crafting table to create nine packed ice blocks. Finally, these nine packed ice blocks are crafted into one blue ice block.

Of course, you can collect packed ice itself from rare ice spikes, icebergs, and frozen peaks to craft it into blue ice.

Uses of blue ice

Blue ice can be used to create ice tracks for boats in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blue ice is the slipperiest ice block in Minecraft when compared to other variants. Entities and items slide for quite some distance whenever they are on blue ice, so the best way to use these blocks is to create a track for boats to slide on.

Boats slide quite a lot on any ice block, but they are the fastest on blue ice. Hence, you can create a track of blue ice to quickly travel across the in-game map. Another useful feature of blue ice is that it will not melt even if it is near a light source.

You can also use the blue ice block to create a basalt generator with it using lava and soul soil as well.