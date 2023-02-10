Every ice block in Minecraft and how to get them

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that players can obtain and use in various ways. When a player enters a new in-game world, they can explore different biomes that have their own set of blocks. For example, snowy and cold biomes have snow and ice blocks generated in them.

There are several kinds of ice blocks in the game. Some are fairly common, while others are scarce and cannot be normally obtained by the player. Here are all the ice blocks that are present in Minecraft and how explorers can obtain them all.

All types of ice blocks and how to obtain them in Minecraft

Ice

Regular ice blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Regular ice blocks are the most common variant of ice in the game. Whenever players find a cold or frozen biome, chances are that they will find ice blocks. These usually form on frozen water bodies or frozen mountains. They are translucent but solid. Any entity that is on these blocks will slide more than usual. Hence, these are used to create boat tracks to travel faster.

Players can only obtain them by using silk touch enchantment on their pickaxes. Using a regular tool or hand will simply break the ice without dropping the block.

Packed Ice

Packed ice as icebergs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Packed ice blocks are slightly different than regular ice blocks. They naturally spawn in ice spikes, frozen oceans, and frozen peak biomes. They usually form like icebergs in frozen oceans. These can also form piles in villages on snowy plains and even in ancient cities. In Bedrock Edition, packed ice can also be generated as windows in igloos.

They can also be crafted from natural generation by combining nine regular ice blocks. Packed ice, like ice blocks, can be obtained using a silk touch enchanted pickaxe.

Blue Ice

Blue ice generating below the iceberg along with packed ice in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blue ice blocks are another type of ice block that can be found at the bottom of icebergs and as large arching structures in frozen ocean biomes. They also generate in some snowy tundra villages and Ancient Cities. Though they are similar to ice and packed ice, they are much slipperier than both. Hence, they are the best ice blocks to be used for ice boat tracks.

Additionally, they can be manually crafted by combining nine packed ice blocks and obtained by a wandering trader for six emeralds. Mining them is similar to packed ice and regular ice since it requires a pickaxe with silk touch enchantment.

Frosted Ice

Frosted ice generating while walking on water in Minecraft with frost walker enchanted boots (Image via Mojang)

Frosted ice is arguably the rarest ice block to obtain in the game. It only generates when players walk on water using frost walker enchanted boots. These ice blocks will instantly start breaking after generating in the in-game world. However, there is no way to mine and obtain them in a survival world. Players must enable cheats and use the '/give' command to get them in their inventory.

