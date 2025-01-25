Minecraft fan shares a potential idea for reintroducing sword blocking

The Minecraft Combat Update was one of the most divisive updates ever. Sword blocking was a mechanic in the Java Edition where a player could use a sword in their main hand to block attacks. This was replaced with a shield blocking in version 1.9. Recently, via a post on the r/Minecraft subreddit, a fan suggested how it could be brought back.

u/RealJop9999t proposed a detailed idea for reintroducing sword blocking. They said that when a Minecraft player utilizes sword blocking, the technique is designed to block only melee damage. Upon being struck, the sword negates the damage but consumes durability in the process.

After taking a hit, the sword enters a cooldown phase similar to shields but shorter in duration. During this cooldown, the player cannot use the sword to deliver damage. The cooldown duration may vary depending on the weapon type.

For instance, gold tools could feature a very short cooldown to compensate for their lower durability, while Netherite tools might have a longer cooldown due to the weight associated with Netherite materials. The intention is to allow shield blocking and sword blocking to coexist effectively in gameplay.

User u/lucasthech mentioned learning from Blade & Sorcery that while it's possible to block with a sword, it is much easier to avoid getting hit by using a shield. u/RealJop9999t responded, acknowledging that they hadn't realized swords didn’t block 100% of the damage before and that they liked the concept.

Fans discuss the feature in detail (Image via Reddit/u/RealJop9999t)

u/lucasthech further explained that swords previously blocked 50% of the damage, which was better than nothing but wouldn’t save a player with low health, especially before fast regeneration through saturation was introduced. They added that swords could still be useful, but shields would remain the go-to option for 100% protection.

Then, a community member asked about saturation fast regeneration. My guess is, u/lucasthech was talking about saturation regeneration mechanic in Minecraft.

Members discussed the features more (Image via Reddit/u/RealJop9999t)

u/GoldScientist7275 suggested implementing a parry system. If players released the block at the perfect time, it would negate damage and push enemies back, potentially adding more wear on the sword for balance.

Comment byu/RealJop9999t from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/MiruCle8 pointed out that ping might complicate this mechanic in online play. In response, u/RanZ noted that many multiplayer games include parry mechanics, but u/MiruCle8 clarified that Minecraft lacks the latency compensation found in fighting games.

Comment byu/RealJop9999t from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Minecraft Combat Update

The update changed how we play the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Released on February 29, 2016, Minecraft 1.9, also known as the Combat Update, introduced groundbreaking changes that reshaped the game. This update was particularly divisive due to its overhaul of the combat system, replacing the old mechanics with a timed attack system that added a layer of strategy to battles.

Beyond combat, the update introduced several exciting features. Players could now wield two items at once with the dual-wielding system. Shields became a vital defensive tool, while new arrow types, including spectral and tipped arrows, enhanced ranged combat with unique effects. The End dimension received a massive revamp, transforming it into a sprawling, adventure-filled Minecraft realm.

The iconic Ender Dragon boss fight was updated with fresh challenges, and beyond the central island, players could explore a vast expanse of additional islands. These islands introduced fresh features like chorus plants, end cities, and end ships made of striking purpur blocks and guarded by shulkers.

For those who ventured far enough, the reward was elytra, an item that allowed players to glide through the skies. While controversial, the update undeniably expanded the End dimension and reshaped how players experience Minecraft.

