Minecraft fan showcases impressive recreation of the city of Constantinople

Minecraft players have shown that the blocky world can be used to make history more interactive with talented builders recreating lost cities and historical places that can be explored. From ancient Rome to Mesopotamia, most of these cities have been made in the game world.A Minecraft player, u/nikephoros_phocas, shared multiple images on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures showed the recreation of Constantinople as it was in the sixth century BCE.The detailing in the massive structures was impressive, to say the least. Creating the interior of such large buildings takes a lot of effort and time. Thus, the post received appreciation for the hard work that went into it.Constantinople 6th Century byu/nikephoros_phocas inMinecraftbuildsReddit user u/Rubber-Revolver said the domes looked so smooth that they didn’t even realize it was Minecraft, until they zoomed in. They further praised the build. u/GachaFire_Real asked the original poster to make the world file downloadable, since not many maps featuring Constantinople are as detailed as this.Comment byu/nikephoros_phocas from discussion inMinecraftbuildsComment byu/nikephoros_phocas from discussion inMinecraftbuildsu/Bobfredz said they were scrolling through the second and third images and wondered how the builder managed to include a real photo, only to realize that it was the realistic build. u/Dude_G, too, genuinely thought some of the images were reference photos.Redditors talk about the Constantinople build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/Excellent-Teacher-36 asked how long the entire structure took to complete, saying they were impressed with it. The original poster replied, saying they took around two to three years with some time off in between. They added that a lot of time went into figuring out where these structures were.Impressive structures made in MinecraftThe massive fictional city build in the game (Image via Reddit/Mista_Fuzz || Mojang Studios)A major part of Minecraft’s community is dedicated to building impressive structures in the blocky world. There are some projects, such as Build the Earth, that aim to recreate every building on Earth in the game’s world. This extremely large-scale project is community-driven.Other players take the challenge to the next level by making large, complicated buildings in Survival or Hardcore modes without the use of any mods or third-party tools, such as WorldEdit. Every small step, including resource collection to placing blocks, becomes a tedious process, making the project even more impressive.One of the best things about these builds is that they can be uploaded as world files for other players to download and play. Gamers can also visit Minecraft Marketplace and download custom worlds to get a completely different gameplay experience.