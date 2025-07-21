  • home icon
Minecraft fan showcases impressive recreation of the city of Constantinople

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:21 GMT
Redditors talk about the Constantinople build the Minecraft
A player built Constantinople in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/nikephoros_phocas // Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown that the blocky world can be used to make history more interactive with talented builders recreating lost cities and historical places that can be explored. From ancient Rome to Mesopotamia, most of these cities have been made in the game world.

A Minecraft player, u/nikephoros_phocas, shared multiple images on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures showed the recreation of Constantinople as it was in the sixth century BCE.

The detailing in the massive structures was impressive, to say the least. Creating the interior of such large buildings takes a lot of effort and time. Thus, the post received appreciation for the hard work that went into it.

Reddit user u/Rubber-Revolver said the domes looked so smooth that they didn’t even realize it was Minecraft, until they zoomed in. They further praised the build. u/GachaFire_Real asked the original poster to make the world file downloadable, since not many maps featuring Constantinople are as detailed as this.

u/Bobfredz said they were scrolling through the second and third images and wondered how the builder managed to include a real photo, only to realize that it was the realistic build. u/Dude_G, too, genuinely thought some of the images were reference photos.

Redditors talk about the Constantinople build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Constantinople build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Excellent-Teacher-36 asked how long the entire structure took to complete, saying they were impressed with it. The original poster replied, saying they took around two to three years with some time off in between. They added that a lot of time went into figuring out where these structures were.

Impressive structures made in Minecraft

The massive fictional city build in the game (Image via Reddit/Mista_Fuzz || Mojang Studios)
The massive fictional city build in the game (Image via Reddit/Mista_Fuzz || Mojang Studios)

A major part of Minecraft’s community is dedicated to building impressive structures in the blocky world. There are some projects, such as Build the Earth, that aim to recreate every building on Earth in the game’s world. This extremely large-scale project is community-driven.

Other players take the challenge to the next level by making large, complicated buildings in Survival or Hardcore modes without the use of any mods or third-party tools, such as WorldEdit. Every small step, including resource collection to placing blocks, becomes a tedious process, making the project even more impressive.

One of the best things about these builds is that they can be uploaded as world files for other players to download and play. Gamers can also visit Minecraft Marketplace and download custom worlds to get a completely different gameplay experience.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
