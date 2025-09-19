  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan showcases unique hanging base built inside a cave

Minecraft fan showcases unique hanging base built inside a cave

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 19, 2025 15:22 GMT
A Minecraft player made a large cave base (Image via Reddit/ /Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player made a large cave base (Image via Reddit/Lightswift12/Mojang Studios)

Base building is one of the most popular activities in Minecraft, as it allows players to showcase their creative skills and share their ideas with the community. While most of these structures are made on the blocky surface, many players prefer to stay underground. Despite the food and water being scarce, cave base builds can be very cozy.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Lightswift12, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a massive hanging cave base in just one day. The pictures featured a dark cave with multiple houses with long chain links holding them in place. The builder also added glow berry vines all over the region to light up the space and improve the ambiance. The addition of lanterns gave the build a rustic vibe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
sk promotional banner

u/BrokenDroid asked the original poster to bring in some villagers to fill up the space and make it more lively. u/Catdaddy_Funk was amazed that the entire structure was made in just a day, as they had been working on their lush cave for a long time. They still had the hanging houses waiting to be built and realized that their progress was too slow.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/box-of-wine pointed out that the build looked very good, and the best part was that every block used in the structure could be obtained easily, making it simpler to recreate. u/JSTR29 found it so beautiful that they decided to build it with a wrecked ship.

Ad
Redditors talk about the cave base build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the cave base build (Image via Reddit)

However, u/avowed said that everything looked too uniform and the entire place needed more cave materials and unique buildings. While the criticism was valid to a certain extent, one has to consider the cost of making massive structures in Survival mode. Adding more items will make it look great, but for a functional base, something simple and small does the job well.

Ad

Most unique base builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Players have built some of the most astounding bases in the blocky world in almost every biome. Using all the different blocks in various ways, builders have created bases inspired by both real and fictional worlds. Recently, a player shared some images showing the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. The details of the castle were brilliant.

Others have gone with a different approach by building their houses in caves and even underwater. Using glass blocks and smart architectural design, living underwater is possible and is quite an experience. Perhaps in future updates, Mojang Studios can add more structures and life to the oceans in Minecraft so that underwater base building becomes as popular as building houses in other biomes.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications