Minecraft fan showcases unique hanging base built inside a cave

Base building is one of the most popular activities in Minecraft, as it allows players to showcase their creative skills and share their ideas with the community. While most of these structures are made on the blocky surface, many players prefer to stay underground. Despite the food and water being scarce, cave base builds can be very cozy.A Minecraft player, u/Lightswift12, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a massive hanging cave base in just one day. The pictures featured a dark cave with multiple houses with long chain links holding them in place. The builder also added glow berry vines all over the region to light up the space and improve the ambiance. The addition of lanterns gave the build a rustic vibe.Hanging Cave Base I Built Today byu/Lightswift12 inMinecraftbuildsu/BrokenDroid asked the original poster to bring in some villagers to fill up the space and make it more lively. u/Catdaddy_Funk was amazed that the entire structure was made in just a day, as they had been working on their lush cave for a long time. They still had the hanging houses waiting to be built and realized that their progress was too slow.u/box-of-wine pointed out that the build looked very good, and the best part was that every block used in the structure could be obtained easily, making it simpler to recreate. u/JSTR29 found it so beautiful that they decided to build it with a wrecked ship.Redditors talk about the cave base build (Image via Reddit)However, u/avowed said that everything looked too uniform and the entire place needed more cave materials and unique buildings. While the criticism was valid to a certain extent, one has to consider the cost of making massive structures in Survival mode. Adding more items will make it look great, but for a functional base, something simple and small does the job well.Most unique base builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)Players have built some of the most astounding bases in the blocky world in almost every biome. Using all the different blocks in various ways, builders have created bases inspired by both real and fictional worlds. Recently, a player shared some images showing the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. The details of the castle were brilliant.Others have gone with a different approach by building their houses in caves and even underwater. Using glass blocks and smart architectural design, living underwater is possible and is quite an experience. Perhaps in future updates, Mojang Studios can add more structures and life to the oceans in Minecraft so that underwater base building becomes as popular as building houses in other biomes.