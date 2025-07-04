Minecraft fan suggests hilarious negative effect for upcoming copper armor

Minecraft recently received the latest beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition, and it became the talk of the town. The update not only added copper tools, weapons, and a full armor set but also a new copper golem mob and a chest. This is a big win for the community, as players finally have an incentive to mine the copper ore. Consequently, many are coming up with ideas to make copper even more fun.
A Minecraft player, u/cybernerd9, posted on the game’s subreddit, suggesting the developers increase the chances of getting struck by lightning when someone is wearing a full copper armor set. Since copper is very conductive and the mace weapon, made from the same block, can get struck by thunder, adding this mechanic would certainly increase the risk while making things more challenging and fun.
u/BigMacSux suggested that getting struck by lightning could temporarily boost armor or tools with effects like haste or speed, acting as a kind of early enchantment. They also recalled that YouTuber SimplySarc had explored a similar idea when copper was first introduced; they added a link to the video as well.
u/R3xde mentioned that this idea would make copper more useful in the game and even suggested the possibility of a copper-exclusive enchantment that increases the chance of being struck by lightning.
u/DailyIsAPotato said that being able to harness lightning and use it to strike other players, essentially giving players lightning-based powers, would be a cool feature. The original poster replied saying that copper should get some unique features.
u/CardiologistOdd3840 pointed out that since copper is a great conductor in real life, using it in-game would essentially make you a lightning magnet — joking that you're inviting lightning to "say hi." u/JoshyRB added that, like gold — which is weak in terms of durability but offers special traits — copper should also have unique abilities to make up for its lower strength.
Copper in Minecraft finally has a use
Copper was added to the blocky world way back, and while players were initially excited about a new metal and the possibilities that came with it, they were soon left with disappointment. Copper was a decorative block with only a couple of crafting uses and added nothing substantial to Minecraft.
This was a big miss from Mojang, as the copper block had so much potential. Thankfully, the developers have taken the right path and made copper useful. The addition of the copper golem is even better, as players get yet another mob in the blocky world.
