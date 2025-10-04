Minecraft fans are asking for a better version naming system

Minecraft gets frequent updates to keep things fresh and improve the already-present features. For a long time, the game has been on version 1.21, and it seems that Mojang Studios is going to keep it that way for some time. However, some players find this a bit redundant.A Minecraft player, u/Pie_Not_Lie, made a post on the game’s subreddit pointing out the version naming system. They said the current version of Minecraft felt confusing because “drops” add new features on the patch number, mixing content updates with bug fixes under the same 1.21.x label.The user added that the first “1” is meaningless now, the second number should mark major gameplay changes, and the third should be for hotfixes that reset after changes, but drops are bumping the third number instead.Posts from the minecraft community on RedditThe result is multiple distinct version all called 1.21 with different patch values, creating ambiguity across months of updates. There’s no specific fix proposed—just a clear call that the versioning scheme is broken and needs a revision to reduce confusion.u/FPSCanarussia pointed out that the “1” in the version name has become a brand identity, and the developers are very unlikely to change that to avoid any negative impact on marketing. The user suggested that each game drop should increase the big version numbers, such as 1.22, 1.23, and so on. Hotfixes could be indicated by a fourth number, such as 1.21.9.1.Redditors come up with better naming suggestion for Minecraft versions (Image via Reddit)u/Swordswoman97 agreed that this would be the best way to improve the naming system, as the “1” remains part of the brand identity and the second number would indicate the big updates that add new features. The third number would be for game drops, and the final number would show all the bug fixes.u/Raysofdoom716 said that if one adopts this naming scheme and counts every game drop as the major version, the game would be at version 1.28 since the Bats and Pots release in 2023.Major updates of MinecraftThe nautilus mob is coming soon to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)2025 has been a very impactful year for Minecraft, as the game has received many new features with three game drops: Spring to Life, Chase the Skies, and The Copper Age. Multiple aspects of the blocky world have been improved, including the ambience, mechanics, and already present features such as copper items.The developers also revealed the fourth and final game drop of the year: Mounts of Mayhem.The update will add the nautilus mob, the spear weapon, and some new hostile mob variants. The developers will reveal whether there are other new features with the final game drop of the year in the coming months.