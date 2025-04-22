Minecraft fans discuss most forgotten enemies, including endermites, phantoms, and more

Minecraft has a lot of different mobs that fill the blocky world. From the dangerous and tanky warden to the tiny tadpoles that fill the swamps, these mobs fill up the world to make it more dynamic and exploration more fun. However, many blocky creatures are sometimes forgotten, even though they still exist in the game.
A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/onepunch_caleb3984 posted on the subreddit of the game, asking the community what they thought was the most forgotten enemy or hostile mob in the game. The replies to the post were quite interesting.
u/americangreenhill answered with endermites. For those who do not know, endermites are tiny mobs that are the end-version of silverfish and can attract endermen. This leads to a big problem as endermen are difficult to tackle.
Another player, u/No_Pie_9099, said that they hated vexes even though they are not necessarily forgotten and most people complain about phantoms for being bothersome. Vexes only spawn when there is an evoker who can bring them into existence.
u/Deammmmmmmmm said that ever since the bogged was added, they only found it in trial chambers naturally. Bogged is a variant of the skeleton mob that was added last year. It naturally spawns in the swamp biome along with the trial chambers and attacks using poison-tipped arrows.
Another player, u/ambiguoustaco, said that they even forgot that the bogged existed until one day when they were flying around in the wilds and rested in a swamp. u/Delk_808 said that the Elder Guardians were the same for them.
The user added that they did not remember the last time they had to fight this mob while taking over an ocean monument completely. u/srtk_yt jokingly said that Mojang Studios should add updated loot in the structure, as a chunk of gold is not enough in today’s market.
The different mobs in Minecraft
Minecraft recently got the Spring to Life game drop, and it added new mob variants of cows, pigs, and chickens. This is great for every player, as when it comes to mobs in the blocky world, the more the merrier. A densely filled overworld makes the exploration and gameplay experience much better.
But things are about to get even better. The developer announced that the next game drop will add new ghast variants, including the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The happy ghast can be used to fly around the world with three other players, adding a new gameplay mechanic as well.
