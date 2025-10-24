  • home icon
Minecraft fans are expecting more jockey variants in Mounts of Mayhem game drop

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:22 GMT
Minecraft player suggests more possible jockey mobs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player suggests more possible jockey mobs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is about to get the fourth and final game drop of the year 2025 and the developers have aptly named it “Mounts of Mayhem.” This update will bring the spear weapon, nautilus mob, and even the zombie horseman.

One of the highlights is the addition of new jockeys such as drowned riding a zombie nautilus or the zombie horseman. Fans have started speculating whether more jockey mobs can be added when the final version of the update releases.

A Minecraft player, u/Just-Guarantee7808, made a post on the game’s subreddit suggesting the possibility of getting more jockey mobs in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. The user also added an image featuring different mobs and their possible mounts; the husk could have the camel or a zombie camel, the piglin could ride the hoglin, and the zombiefied piglin could ride the zoglin.

The original poster substantiated this possibility by pointing out that since most of the hostile mobs can spawn with a spear, the developers can make them even more effective and challenging by giving them a mob to ride.

The spear works best when the wielder can increase their speed and using a rideable mob is perfect for making the spear more deadly.

u/RustedRuss expressed their desire to see the chicken jockey tower from the spin-off game Minecraft Dungeons. For those who do not know, players can come across a chicken jockey with five baby zombies on top of it, making a tall tower. This is only present in Dungeons as of now.

Redditors react to the idea of new jockey mobs (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the idea of new jockey mobs (Image via Reddit)

u/Kecske_gamer said that the combination of a zoglin and zombie piglin does not fit well as zombie piglins are neutral mobs while zoglins attack anything they see. However, this was not the right way to look at it as the zombie horse is a neutral mob and zombies (that will ride them) are hostile. Perhaps Mojang Studios could come up with some exception if they are to add a zoglin jockey.

u/forgettfulthinker said they want more challenging mobs that can be mounted as shown in this example. u/kalabajooie suggested that the developers have made strays mounts on polar bears, turning them hostile until the stray is knocked-off from them.

Great new features coming to Minecraft

Mounts of Mayhem update will add a new nautilus mob (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mounts of Mayhem update will add a new nautilus mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft recently got The Copper Age update that finally gave players more uses of copper. Copper armor, tools, weapons, chests, and even copper golems can now be crafted which is a very useful addition. The addition of the shelf block was a pleasant surprise as well.

The Mounts of Mayhem game drop will be released later this year and so far, all the features it is about to bring are wonderful. Mojang Studios is still working on it and it might get even more features when the final version is released.

