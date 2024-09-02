Minecraft fans should get ready for a big announcement in the coming weeks

As the year gradually comes closer to an end, Minecraft player could soon receive another major announcement from Mojang Studios regarding their annual event. These events are usually held in October or November when the game companies get together and celebrate their success and introduce new features. These new features are either introduced for the next major or minor update.

There are chances that Mojang Studios could soon announce when they will be hosting Minecraft Live 2024.

Note: This article is speculative and nothing has been confirmed by Mojang Studios yet.

Mojang Studios could announce Minecraft Live 2024 event dates soon

Previous Minecraft Live 2023 date announcement

Game companies usually follow a set annual timeline according to their work ethics and efficiency. Mojang Studios is no different. They have set patterns for announcing new games or updates and releasing them in a particular time window. Similarly, they can also announce their next major event around the same time as well.

In 2023, the Swedish developers posted a video to their official Minecraft YouTube channel that they will be hosting their annual live event. This video was posted on September 13, and they announced that the event would take place on October 15, nearly a month after.

In 2022, they did something similar and announced the live event on September 8, and hosted the event on October 15 itself.

This shows that they have a set pattern for announcing new features and updates. By observing these dates, it can be predicted that Mojang Studios could announce the upcoming live event in the coming days, anywhere between one or two weeks.

They will most likely release an announcement trailer for Minecraft Live 2024 on their YouTube channel, which will be filled with high-energy music and lots of colorful and exciting visuals.

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2024

In the upcoming event, Mojang Studios could once again host a mob vote competition, where they introduce three new mobs and ask the community to vote for their favorite one. The mob that gets the most amount of votes will be added with the next major update.

When it comes to new features being added to Minecraft's next update, Mojang Studios could listen to the playerbase and either update the End realm or add a brand new dimension using Warden's statue in the Ancient City. Other smaller features like new blocks and items could also be introduced.

Mojang Studios has also been using its creative skills to build unique filming sets made entirely of real-life Minecraft blocks and materials for a few recent live events. The filming set had a distinct mood every year, which they could carry over into their 2024 event.

