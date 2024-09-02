What to expect from Minecraft Live 2024

Every year, Mojang Studios hosts a live event where they talk about all their Minecraft games and what they will be adding in future updates. Usually held in October or November, this event honors the game's vast community and success. In 2024, it is expected that they will host yet another live event.

Here is what to expect from this year's Minecraft Live, including new features for the sandbox.

Note: This article is speculative and none of the content mentioned below is confirmed by Mojang Studios.

What could Minecraft Live 2024 pack?

1) New mob vote competition

Ever since 2017, Mojang has been hosting a mob vote competition during their live event. In this competition, they introduce three mobs and their features and ask the community to vote for the one they favor the most, which will later be added to the next major Minecraft update based on the number of votes it receives.

In 2023, the armadillo won the Minecraft mob vote competition and was added to the game in the 1.20.6 update. Most likely, the developers will host yet another mob vote competition in 2024.

2) New Minecraft features

End update

When it comes to adding features to their main sandbox, Mojang Studios has never backed down. One of the highly anticipated features players have been craving is updating the entire End realm. The End is the third and final dimension of the game and has not been updated for quite some time now.

Though the developers have not talked about whether they will add anything to the desolate realm, there are chances that they could do so in the upcoming update that will be introduced in Minecraft Live 2024.

The new dimension through Ancient City

Another massive fan theory was that the Warden statue at the center of the Ancient City could hold the key to a brand new dimension. The Warden statue had a massive hole in the middle and was surrounded by reinforced deepslate, which cannot be obtained as it is.

Once again, the developers have not yet hinted towards a new dimension, but they could be planning something big to expand the deep dark and sculk theme in the game.

3) Community content showcase

At the start of every Minecraft Live event, Mojang Studios showcased loads of content creators from all corners of the world, entertaining the playerbase with their gameplay videos and livestreams. They also show how the community used previously added features from last year's update.

This can also feature in this year's live event, whether it is in the middle of the event or the beginning.

4) Minecraft-esque filming set

In the past few live events, Mojang Studios has creatively made custom filming sets that were completely made up of Minecraft blocks and items. The developers who get on stage and explain the new features also sit on chairs made up of stairs.

Each year's filming set had a different vibe to it, something which they can also implement in their 2024 event as well.

