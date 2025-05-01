Minecraft fans are glad about the new lead crafting recipe change

Minecraft is getting some new, exciting updates and changes, leaving fans excited. Mojang Studios has seemingly decided that improving the existing features makes more of an impact than adding new ones, even though the improvement might be minimal. A recent example is improving the lead item in the game.
A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/YoungBiro05, shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing how the latest snapshot changed the recipe for making the lead. Instead of requiring strings and a slime ball, players can craft the lead using only strings. This makes leads accessible early in the game as strings are easy to obtain.
The user also asked the community about their thoughts on this change.
u/nicknachu reacted to the post by jokingly saying that this will lead to a sharp decline in players looking for slime. However, many spiders will be terminated for the strings now. The joke continued with user u/Shadowizas saying that wandering trader casualties will also notice a steep decline. Many players attack the wandering trader to get a lead quickly.
u/AdditionalThinking commented that leads and name tags are two items that should have been improved way back, for what they provide. The user added that they are glad the lead is finally receiving improvements to make it more accessible.
u/dystyyy said they have always wondered why name tags are so rare, as all it does is give mobs names and prevent them from despawning. They added that making it difficult to craft by including gold ingots and a tripwire hook is a better option, as it ensures rarity of the item, but is still accessible.
Another user, u/hjake123, replied, saying they think Mojang Studios kept the name tag rare because it stops mobs from despawning. If players could craft many name tags, it would overwhelm the game back when devices were not too powerful. However, things are different now. The user said they did not know that name tags can be traded or found while fishing.
New changes coming to Minecraft
The latest snapshot 25w18a changed the crafting recipe of the lead and the dried ghast, a new variant of the ghast mob. Instead of a bone block and ghast tears, this item can be made using soul sand and ghast tears. The dried ghast can then be taken to the overworld and kept underwater to turn it into the ghastling.
Feeding the ghastling snowballs will turn it into a happy ghast. This mob adds a new flying mechanic to the game and can carry up to four players at once. All the latest features are expected to arrive with the summer game drop.
