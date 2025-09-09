  • home icon
Minecraft fans might not know this one way to get water in-game

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 09, 2025 08:27 GMT
A Minecraft player shows a niche trick with wet sponge
A Minecraft player shows a niche trick with wet sponge (Image via Reddit/YVANOVICH66/Mojang Studios)

Despite beind more than 15 years old, Minecraft has some features and tricks that even veterans do not know. While these simple mechanics are definitely sidelined and barely useful in the main gameplay, it is still good to know the nitty-gritty of the blocky world.

Redditor YVANOVICH66 shared a video on r/Minecraft showing how a wet sponge can be used to fill a bucket with water. The clip shows a lesser‑known mechanic that allows players to place a bucket in the fuel slot of a furnace once the coal runs out. As the heat removes the water from the sponge, the bucket fills with it.

WeekendBard said they had seen a wet sponge dried using a lava bucket but did not know that an empty bucket could be placed to get the water. The user added that perhaps this feature flew under the radar because it is useless.

macedonianmoper replied that in a regular Survival world, getting a bucket of water this way is quite useless, but it is still a cool feature to have, especially in unique gameplay modes such as custom maps or even an escape room.

Redditors react to the wet sponge trick (Image via Mojang Studios)
Redditors react to the wet sponge trick (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ded279 added that it would be nice to know if someone were stuck in a specific scenario such as a Skyblock world. However, apart from this, it is only good for sharing the information with other players, with no practical use.

Proxy_PlayerHD expanded on the point, saying that this little feature has been in Minecraft since 2014 but is lesser known mostly because of how niche it is. The user added that this method does offer a way to carry lots of water if a player carries empty buckets, fuel, a furnace, and a stack of wet sponges.

Interesting game mechanics of Minecraft

Saddles became craftable only recently (Image via Mojang Studios)
Saddles became craftable only recently (Image via Mojang Studios)

A majority of the fun in Minecraft comes from smaller but impactful mechanics. For example, trading with villagers and getting something rare is an experience players remember for quite a while. Over the years, a lot has changed about the blocky world, especially this year.

For example, if a new player were to join the game, they might have a hard time believing that saddles in Minecraft were not craftable for more than a decade. Considering how useful this item is for exploration, it should always have been craftable. Players are waiting for the next major update with excitement and hoping for something big, like an End update.

Edited by Angad Sharma
