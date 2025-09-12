  • home icon
Minecraft fans are missing old archipelagos that got removed in Caves & Cliffs update

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 12, 2025 08:31 GMT
A Minecraft player noted that archipelagos are not as common as before
A Minecraft player noted that archipelagos are not as common as before (Image via Reddit/ Additional-Buy7400/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is vast, and a significant part of the gameplay experience involves exploring all the different biomes. While updates add more regions and improve terrain generation, these tweaks often remove minor features that many fans love. For example, the Caves & Cliffs update drastically improved how mountains and caves generate in the blocky world, but it did take away something that sea explorers enjoyed coming across.

A Minecraft player, u/Additional-Buy7400, made a post reminding players that, ever since the Caves & Cliffs updates, island archipelagos have stopped generating. For those who are unfamiliar, an archipelago is a group of numerous small islands clustered together. The original poster added an image showing how interesting the structures look. Even setting up a base and connecting the different islands would be a great building project.

u/Hivvery added that they checked Chunkbase and noticed how the oceans used to be dotted with islands but are now more open. This is not a bad thing per se, because open oceans allow for an easier boat‑riding experience. However, completely removing archipelagos is also detrimental to the experience.

Redditors react to how the archipelago generation has changed, suggesting improvements (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to how the archipelago generation has changed, suggesting improvements (Image via Reddit)

u/UnluckyGamer505 said that open oceans with some of these islands spread around would be ideal. That would serve two purposes: make the oceans more interesting and keep archipelagos rare so that players put in the effort to find them. Perhaps with a major ocean update, Mojang Studios could add everything players want.

u/thsx1 suggested the developers should add archipelagos in warm oceans. u/AiluroFelinus added that they should also include a volcano. Many players have been asking for the addition of volcanoes. This would introduce an element of challenge while making the landscape more interesting.

An ocean update for Minecraft is needed

Minecraft needs a major ocean overhaul (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft needs a major ocean overhaul (Image via Mojang Studios)

The ocean has been simple and boring for a long time, which is unfortunate since it has so much potential. Players spend a majority of their time in the Overworld, and the more interesting regions it has, the better exploration becomes. Apart from a few fish, squids, and dolphins, there is barely any life in the ocean.

Ocean monuments are the only structures that present a challenge and are worth exploring in the underwater region. Perhaps the developers should add more biomes to the ocean with unique mobs and special loot.

