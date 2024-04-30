Minecraft fans play Bad Apple on custom banner patterns

The limitless possibilities of Minecraft let players make astounding creations. Some mind-blowing things have been created in the blocky game, and every new creation seems to one-up the previous one. Recently, a Reddit user JoeFly2009 posted on Minecraft's subreddit. The almost four-minute-long clip shows the music video for Bad Apple being played on three custom banners.

Custom banners in Minecraft let players add their own patterns. Using this mechanic, the original poster made the entire music video for Bad Apple on banners. While the video is impressive and an effort worth applauding, the reaction from other players shows the most fun part of this creation.

Here’s how other players reacted to it.

Bad Apple on Minecraft banners

For the uninitiated, Bad Apple is a song from a 1998 game named Lotus Land Story. The entire music video is a black-and-white silhouette of the characters from the game with insanely creative transitions. This simple style is why Bad Apple has been recreated in almost any device with a screen.

The music video has been played on calculators, old IBM computers, Redstone computers in Minecraft, and even on maps of different countries. There’s even a subreddit by the name r/itplaysbadapple, where people post creative new ways of playing music videos in unconventional ways.

According to the original poster, the entire music video has 12,965 frames. So it seems illogical and almost impossible to make patterns for each frame. The original poster also mentioned they wrote a Python script to make it happen.

Most were fascinated by the video, while others were expecting someone to do it, as Bad Apple has a reputation for popping up in these places. Reddit user Gamingdragon_HD commented saying "If it has a screen bad apple can be seen," pointing out the presence of this music video on almost every device with a screen.

Another user by the name lumfdoesgaming commented how seeing Bad Apple in different ways is one of the constants of life. They also mentioned that someone might even play Doom in Minecraft.

Doom is yet another game that has been run on different platforms such as a calculator. This might be achievable as another player created a functioning Minesweeper game in Minecraft.