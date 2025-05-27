Minecraft fans react to new creeper face cloud in the latest snapshot

Minecraft keeps getting better with new and improved features as the developers release the updates. It is not just new features; the developers also tweak the already-present ones to make them better. The latest snapshot 25w21a brought multiple changes to the blocky world, and one of them is an updated cloud pattern with an easter egg.

Minecraft player u/YoungBiro05 shared a post on the game’s subreddit showing how one of the clouds had the face pattern of a creeper. While there is no gameplay implication of this updated cloud texture, Mojang Studios adding a small easter egg here and there in the blocky world is always a welcome addition.

Reacting to the post, u/Feather_Bloom jokingly said that it must be a spy to locate the players and then send an army of creepers. The user added that it is better to turn off the clouds and be safe.

Another player, u/Giagotos, said that when the bats and witches were first added to the game, they assumed the bats were connected to the witches as they reported everything to them.

u/Leather-Fee-9758 added that this easter egg gives them Terraria vibes. For those who do not know, Terraria is a 2D scroller game very similar to Minecraft, and some of the clouds in the game feature faces of real people.

u/Dray_Gunn said that it’s great Minecraft is embracing all these interesting things such as the easter eggs that are very similar to Terraria. However, the user still thinks that it is silly to lean towards “realism” for a game like Minecraft.

Redditors react to the cloud texture change (Image via Reddit)

Another user, u/Delicious-Town1723 included a fun fact that the wither boss was inspired by Terraria in terms of the boss summoning mechanic. The wither can be spawned with soul soil or soul sand and three wither skeleton heads.

The changes coming to Minecraft

New changes are coming to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The year 2025 is proving to be quite fruitful for the game, as the updates have been nothing short of amazing. The year started with the Spring to Life game drop that added new mob variants of pigs, cows, and chickens. A lot of improvements were made to the ambiance effect of the game, such as the falling leaves effect, leaf litter, etc.

The upcoming summer game drop will bring new ghast variants, locator bar features, and improved lead mechanics to make exploration more fun. The saddle is also craftable now, which shows the developers are making it easier for players to start exploration early on in the game.

