Minecraft fans react to new dye textures coming in copper update

Minecraft has been receiving numerous new content updates and tweaks to enhance the game's experience. The year started with some great game drops, and the developers are not stopping anytime soon. The copper update is on the way, and as players wait for it, Mojang Studios has already finalized a small change; the icons for different dyes now have different shapes in-game.A Minecraft player, u/JooPe12-OSamp, posted on the game’s subreddit, asking the community for their thoughts on this minor but interesting change. The user also added an image featuring all the dyes with their new icons. According to Mojang, the different in-game dyes now have specific shapes to help players with color blindness distinguish between them. Before the change, all dyes had the same shape.What do you think of the new dye textures? byu/JooPe12-OSamp inMinecraftAccording to u/Intelligent-Task-772, the dyes look much better compared to before, when they were all &quot;just colored ovals.&quot; However, u/cla7997 claimed that the developers should have made the shapes more different if they were aiming to improve the accessibility aspect, as even now, the dyes look too similar, and the plate being kept the same for all of them doesn't help much.Comment byu/JooPe12-OSamp from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/JooPe12-OSamp from discussion inMinecraftThe user further added that they like how the Vanilla Tweaks resource pack makes every dye different in shape to make them more distinguishable. They also added an image showing all the dyes as rendered by said resource pack.According to u/bullet2myheart, the shading made the recently modified dye textures look like dough or colored cheese, and while they liked that the dyes are easier to tell apart and share the same shape, they wished for a more dust- or pigment-like appearance. u/WorriedDress8029 added that the dyes now looked more like paste, which made sense since many are either paste or dissolved in liquid anyway.Redditors discuss the new dye shapes (Image via Reddit)u/LesionPulse preferred how Vanilla Tweaks handled it, saying the bottom plates in the recently changed dye icons made all the dyes look too similar, the opposite of what Mojang intended. The Redditor felt removing the plates would improve things a lot. u/starlotl agreed with this take and said they'll probably stick with the &quot;unique dyes&quot; pack for now. They think Mojang is on the right track, but the new dyes just need a bit more fine-tuning.Minecraft has been getting great updates latelyThe copper update will likely be one of the most exciting updates for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)For a long time, fans of the game have been quite disappointed with Mojang’s approach to keeping Minecraft fresh. While many of the updates were good, most of them ignored the core gameplay experience and any improvements it needed. However, all of that has changed with the recent update structure.With frequent game drops, the developers are bringing many small but impactful changes. The recently added animal mobs and ambiance improvements have been much welcomed, and players have high expectations from the upcoming copper update as well. This new and much-appreciated update trend has left many wondering what else the developers might have in mind for the future.