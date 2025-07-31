How do new dyes look in Minecraft?

Mojang recently released a brand new Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a, in which they introduced various new features, including brand new item textures for every dye in the game. Dyes are common items in the game that allow players to color various blocks and items. They have been in the sandbox for quite some time and have not received any major visual change until now. This change will be arriving with an upcoming game drop releasing in the fall.

Here is everything to know about how the new dye textures look in Minecraft.

Minecraft dyes receive a fresh look for accessibility reasons

Dyes have received texture changes for more cohesion while remaining easier to distinguish for colorblind players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the snapshot 25w31a patch notes, Mojang stated that every single dye item has received a new texture update. They further explained that the reason for this change was to bring more visual cohesion through their patterns, while also giving them different shapes so that colorblind players can easily distinguish them.

One of the main changes brought to dye textures is a small line of pixels underneath each dye icon. This curved line of pixels is identical in every dye icon, which proves the first point Mojang made about visual cohesion between dyes.

Furthermore, some dye icons have received major changes in shape, while others remain the same. By changing a few icons, Mojang is trying to make them even more different from one another so that colorblind players have an easier time.

How to get and use dyes in Minecraft

Most dyes can be extracted from flowers and can be used to color blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dyes are items that can be obtained from every flower, bonemeal, ink sac, cocoa beans, lapis lazuli, etc. Players can obtain these items and place them in the crafting slot to extract a dye. Additionally, some dyes can also be combined to create mixed dyes.

Once dyes are obtained, they can be used to color any wool block, carpet, terracotta, bed, concrete powder, glass, shulker box, candles, bundles, harness, banner patterns, sheep, pet collar, signs, water inside a cauldron (BE), and even firework stars. In Minecraft Education Edition, dyes can also be used to color balloons and glow sticks.

Lastly, 12 dyes can also be bought by an expert or journeyman-level shepherd villagers for one emerald.

