Mojang is removing spawn chunks mechanics from Minecraft Java Edition, but there's a catch

Mojang recently released Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a with loads of new features that will officially release with the new fall game drop. These features mainly include all the copper features like copper golem, chest, tools, armor, etc., shelf block, and some unique accessibility and debug screen features. Apart from these, however, Mojang also brought a massive change to spawn chunks.

Moving forward, the developers have planned to remove spawn chunks altogether from Minecraft Java Edition, which is massive news for many. Though this change can completely topple many players' worlds, Mojang has added a small note about how they ensure that most of the features that spawn chunks remain intact. Here's more.

Details about how Mojang is removing spawn chunks from Minecraft Java

How and why is Mojang removing spawn chunks?

Spawn chunks are being removed because of heavy memory and performance usage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the snapshot 25w31a patch notes, Mojang straightaway mentioned that the spawn chunks are from Minecraft Java. This was followed by an explanation about how the game will only load a few types of chunks before the player joins a world or when a server starts. These types of chunks include:

Chunks loaded by the forceload command

Chunks that have active portal activity

Chunks in which an ender pearl is thrown in singleplayer

Chunks around the player

Chunks required to create a world spawn during world creation only

This means that the 3x3 area near the spawn that was always active will now be removed from being loaded constantly.

After announcing this in the patch notes, Mojang added a developer note to the section, saying that the removal of spawn chunks was mainly because of how much memory and performance it was consuming in running those chunks at all times.

This change was mainly made to marginally increase the game's performance. The developers also stated that since spawn chunks have served their initial purpose in Minecraft for years, and can now be removed.

How will it affect players, and Mojang's response to it

Mojang acknowledges that the removal of spawn chunks can affect farms and contraptions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since spawn chunks are areas that are always loaded, no matter where the players are, it is frequently used to create all kinds of automatic farms. Players can build sugarcane, lava, iron, melon, bamboo, etc., farms in the spawn chunks that can automatically run and collect millions of resources.

Since Mojang has now removed the spawn chunks, it can bring massive changes to old worlds, where veterans are still using the area for farms.

Mojang's response to this was quite interesting. They first acknowledged that they were aware of spawn chunks being used to create various farms and contraptions, and how they could break once they were removed.

However, they stated that over the years, players also found different ways of keeping other chunks loaded apart from spawn chunks, using methods like stasis pearl, portal activity, etc.

Since the community has now discovered these alternative methods to keep a chunk active, Mojang felt now was the right time to remove spawn chunks.

