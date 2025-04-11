Minecraft fans unhappy with recent Bedrock UI changes

Minecraft is getting a ton of new updates and changes, and most of them are amazing. The developers released the first drop of the year that added new mob variants, firefly bush, ambiance effects, and some minor gameplay mechanics tweaks. However, not every change was appreciated. Bedrock Edition's user interface was also changed a little, and fans aren't quite happy about it.

Redditor Ntn_X made posted r/Minecraft, showing the new Bedrock UI for the Worlds tab. Here, instead of the simple list form, the worlds are placed as grids with a lot of grey, empty spaces. The thumbnail size of the world has also been increased. However, something about it feels unfinished.

Reacting to this post, donqon said it looks ugly and the UI has never gotten better since the Xbox 360 days. The user added that players cannot even see the size of the world or even when it was last opened without clicking on it, which makes the UI unintuitive.

AmySorawo pointed out the presence of so many empty spaces. Perhaps this is one of the reasons everything feels so off and if Mojang could make things more compact yet clean, the grid layout can work well.

DaSharkCraft wrote a lengthy comment talking about the issues. They said that tabs for worlds, servers, and Realms are a great idea but tiles can make things look clunky. Listing down the words is a very simple and easier way to use the interface. The new UI might feel good on smartphones, but PC and consoles might not get the same benefits.

GoldenApple265 replied to the comment, saying there is a button that can change the UI from tiles to a list to make things more familiar. Since Mojang is working on a lot of things about the game, it might change the UI again to make things better.

CaramelCraftYT said they dislike the new UI and want to get the old one back. Powerpuff_Bean said the tweak is really bad and there is no way of seeing or editing the worlds in Realms.

VaultDwellerGamer said the new UI is great for Realms but terrible for worlds. Mushroom_Is_Red said they don’t mind the UI but since this change hid the export button, they cannot upload worlds to their PC which adds to the inconvenience.

Great updates coming to Minecraft

The happy ghast in Minecraft can carry up to four players (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios is working on some wonderful updates that are lined up for later this year. During the Minecraft Live event, the developers announced features such as new ghast variants, the locator bar, and the Vibrant Visuals graphics update that excited the entire community.

Ghast variants are not just new mobs, but they also introduce a new gameplay mechanic. Players can now fly around the world without getting elytra, something that can only be obtained very late in the game. Vibrant Visuals is yet another major update that will finally improve the visuals of the game.

