Minecraft fans want Mojang to add player locator feature to the XP bar

Minecraft is about to get a new UI feature, and fans are quite excited about it. The locator bar will be soon added to the game and it will help players in locating others in multiplayer mode. However, there is one issue: it will replace the XP bar when turned on. This could be a big issue for gamers who prefer looking at their XP score. But it seems that fans are coming up with better alternatives.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by u/BasePersonal8220 shared an image on the subreddit of the game showing how the elements of the XP bar and the locator bar can be combined with the colorful square indicators placed on the XP bar. This is a wonderful idea as the bar in the locator bar has no purpose and stays static the entire time.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this post, u/Fra06 said that they assumed this was how the feature was going to be and asked if that was not the case. Another player, u/Binx13, replied that currently the XP bar only comes on the screen when the player collects XP.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/BasePersonal8220 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

After that, Minecraft's locator bar takes over and the XP bar becomes secondary. The user added that even they thought the idea shown in the post would be the official way.

Comment byu/BasePersonal8220 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Purple_Reporter536 added that some players might consider it a bad idea, but the locator bar should only come up when someone is holding a compass or a locator map. u/MonkeyTigerCrazy agreed with the comment, saying that it makes sense for it to be there when the player has navigation equipment.

Redditors react to the concept for improving the locator bar in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The locator bar should be an extension of the map to make locating other players easier. The bar being on the screen all the time makes things very simple. Another player, u/XR-1, agreed with the comment as well, saying it makes a lot of sense.

Ad

The locator bar is coming to Minecraft

The locator bar is an upcoming feature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

In a recent X post by the game's official handle, Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft's upcoming locator bar feature that helps players locate their friends in multiplayer mode. The bar will show a square icon to point to the location.

If the square icon in the bar is colored, this indicates that the player is within 120 degrees of the viewer's viewport. If the other is more than or less than 30 degrees in height, an arrow pointing up or down will denote it. This is a great feature that helps locate players even better. However, removing the XP bar does hamper the gameplay experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!