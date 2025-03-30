Minecraft fans want more subtle lore drops like happy ghast

The Minecraft Live event was held a few days ago and apart from the announcement of the Spring to Life game drop, the developers also revealed what they have in store in the coming months. The second drop will feature the locator bar and new ghast variants. Players will be able to take the dried ghast block and grow it in the overworld to turn it into a happy ghast.

This new addition not only introduces some new mobs and gameplay mechanics (players can fly on the happy ghast), but it also builds the lore of the main game. The reveal showed that ghasts like water and when they have moisture and coolness, they remain happier than their nether counterpart.

A Minecraft user named u/Dapper_Algae6280 made a post on the subreddit of the game, asking the community if anyone else wants Mojang Studios to add more content that subtly builds on the lore. The user also mentioned that the happy ghast has started many new theories about the nether and the overworld and that they want the same with other mobs and biomes as well.

Reacting to the post, u/Logjitzu said they prefer world-building to mobs or items that add lore to the title. The user added that Mojang Studios always kept the lore of the main game vague because they want players to create their own story as they explore the blocky world. However, they said they prefer subtle world-building and sought an explanation about why certain things are present in the world.

User u/Breaker-Course89 said the developers have subtly implemented world-building, but mostly in spin-off games, such as Dungeons or the more recent Legends.

Redditors react to the ghast lore in the upcoming Minecraft update (Image via Reddit)

u/Decent_Objective3478 said players do get subtle lore occasionally, citing examples of towers in ancient cities that look like pillager outposts. Not only that, but the carpet in the region is of the same color as that in Woodland Mansion rooms, suggesting that at some point, the pillagers tried to raid ancient cities as well.

Another user, u/3-brain_cells, said they enjoyed the hidden story throughout the game. They also mentioned that the Game Theorist’s video on the lore behind the title is on point, as it presents a great story that makes a lot of sense.

The Spring to Life game drop for Minecraft

The locator bar is part of the second Minecraft drop of the year (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios recently released the long-awaited Spring to Life game drop that brings some exciting features and updates focused on improving the overworld. For years, this region did not have anything substantial. Thankfully, the game drop fixes that.

However, the more exciting announcement during the Minecraft Live event was that ghast variants would soon be roaming the overworld. The next game drop will add ghast variants and the locator bar to the game, providing a new flying mechanic to explore the overworld.

