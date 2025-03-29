Every feature confirmed for Minecraft ghast update

Mojang recently hosted the first Minecraft Live 2025, introducing loads of new features it has in store for the next game drop. Though the studio hasn't announced the next game drop's release date, it talked about the new ghast variants, ghast block, ghast harness, and player locator bar. These are all confirmed for the next game drop.

Here is more about each and every new feature in Minecraft's summer game drop.

Note: There are strong chances that Mojang will reveal more features for the next game drop as they continue to develop the update. These features are only what is currently confirmed by Mojang.

Details about every confirmed feature in Minecraft's next update

Dried ghast block

Dried ghast will be found near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valley. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

A new block called dried ghast will be included in the upcoming Minecraft game drop. This block will be found in the biome of the Nether's Soul Sand Valley, especially next to fossils that generate there.

In essence, these blocks will resemble little ghasts with a frowning face and four tentacles on either side. They will be marginally smaller than complete blocks. Prior to the launch, Mojang teased this new, enigmatic block in its videos.

Players can essentially grow the new ghast variant called ghastling by waterlogging this block for a few days. Essentially, the new block is an egg that must be immersed in water for some time to produce the new ghast variant.

Ghastling

Ghastling will be the new baby ghast variant in the next game drop. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

As stated, the new ghastling mob can be created by waterlogging the dry ghast block for a few days. This new infant ghast variation will have an adorable smile and raised eyebrows instead of the Nether ghast's dejected look.

Additionally, the ghastling will have three gills on its sides. Additionally, its sound will be more serene and adorable than that of an ordinary Nether ghast.

These creatures will fly around the player and will be friendly by nature. To help them develop into another brand-new ghast variant known as the happy ghast, they can be fed snowballs.

Happy ghast

Happy ghast is a fully grown ghast variant that is completely opposite to the regular Nether ghast. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

A ghastling becomes a happy ghast after it has grown by consuming snowballs. The standard ghast from the Nether is completely different from this new ghast variant.

As the name might imply, a happy ghast will have a serene smile on its face. It will be totally passive to every entity in the game. This new ghast's primary purpose is to roam around in the Overworld and help players fly when a harness is used on it. Happy ghast can be lured by a harness or a snowball.

Ghast harness

Harness is a saddle-like gear with which players can fly and control happy ghasts. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Ghast harness is a brand-new item coming to Minecraft's next game drop. This item is similar to a saddle that is exclusive to happy ghasts. It allows players to ride the happy ghast and control its flight in Minecraft.

A harness can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool of any color. Once crafted, players can hold it to lure a regular happy ghast and apply the gear to the mob.

When the happy ghast is not ridden, the harness's goggles will remain up on the mob's head. When a player is riding a happy ghast, the goggles will come down on top of the mob's eyes.

Player locator bar

The player locator bar is a HUD feature that allows players to see where other players are located in the world. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar was the first feature revealed for Minecraft's next game drop, even before the first Minecraft Live event of 2025. This HUD feature will replace the XP bar with player dots, showing where each player is in the world. The XP bar will only be replaced with the new locator bar when players aren't actively collecting XP orbs.

Each player in a multiplayer world will have a color assigned to their character as shown in the picture above. If people are above or below the player, a white arrow will appear either above or below each player's dot on the locator bar.

A player's dot can also fade in and out depending on how far or near they are to the player seeing the locator bar.

