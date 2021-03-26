Top 5 uses for ferns in Minecraft

There are many decorative ways to use ferns in Minecraft.

Ferns can be gathered using shears, or broken with water (but won't become a drop). They can be planted in any biome as long as it's done on grass blocks, dirt, or podzol. Ferns are designed for decoration in Minecraft, and their service begins and ends in that field of interest.

Top Uses for Ferns in Minecraft

#5. Use them in flower boxes.

Flower boxes in front of the window are a classic and timeless decoration. Ferns might be the way to tie them together, giving attention to the louder flora (perhaps a cornflower or rose), while still being notable.

These boxes are a nice cherry on top when adding on the final touches to the house's detailing.

#4. A path border.

A quaint path is always touching - whether it be with different soil types or trees. Ferns are ideal for this concept.

Ferns are tall enough to add character to the terrain and stand out, while short enough to allow players to identify threats and goods along the way. A better pathway additions are flowers, as they attract bees and look nice.

#3. Use ferns as potted plants.

Ferns can be potted as either indoor or outdoor plants. Since they seem to have most of their splotlight in the Sun, bringing them inside might be a nice change of pace.

Plants inside a Minecraft base can make the home feel more lived-in and safe. Ferns, with their neutral green color, don't take away from other decorations, but add to the space they're in.

For a guide on how to make a flowerpot, click here.

#2. Garnish a Garden.

With too much color and foliage fighting for attention, a nice neutral fern can really bring a garden together seamlessly. A sprinkle of tall ferns in Minecraft here and there in a garden either full of flowers or crops can add a gentle touch that feels welcoming to the player.

Of course, a garden in Minecraft can be very simple and subtle or elegant and notable. There is no wrong way to go, and ferns are diverse plants in the game.

#1. Hanging Ferns.

Hanging plants are always interesting, and that extends to Minecraft ferns. The whimsical decoration is perfect for this plant.

This can pull a porch together in Minecraft or bring personality to a barn in the game. Players should even consider hanging them in their house if they have high ceilings. Here's how to make one:

Step 1: Have Somewhere to Hang it.

If there's no place to hang the ferns, then the player should take it upon themselves to construct some sort of space.

Step 2: Prepare the Hanging Basket.

Attach a fence post to the ceiling and below it, two blocks of dirt. Then, take four trap doors and place them at the bottom of the dirt block closest to the ground. Click them to make them close up against the dirt.

Step 3: Plant the Fern.

Break the top block of dirt and place the fern to get a hanging plant.

(Tip: for a more subtle hanger, use chains instead of the fence post.)

There are other ways to hang plants, using different items with different styles, but this best suits the fern's tone.