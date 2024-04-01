Minecraft finally adds a new challenging boss, but there's a catch

Some bosses in Minecraft are a breeze to defeat, but others, like the warden, require significant effort. But perhaps on the list of all the bosses in the game, the most hilarious one to be added is the Mega Spud. With the release of Minecraft April Fools 2024 snapshot, Mojang Studios have finally added a new boss to the game but with a catch.

The April Fool’s update brings a new dimension to the game with five different biomes, all based on the poisonous potato. In this dimension, players can find the giant potato and try to defeat it. Here’s everything about the latest boss in Minecraft.

Minecraft April Fools update introduces a new boss

The potato boss in Poisonous Potato dimension. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest snapshot makes the useless Poisonous Potato useful. Not just that, it has given the potato its own dimension with armor, tools, weapons, hostile and neutral mobs, and even a giant potato boss. In case players are wondering, the official name of the boss is ‘Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion.’

The boss is just Mojang Studios celebrating April Fools, but do not let the goofy name of the boss ‘fool’ you. The Mega Spud is actually a very challenging boss to defeat. It does not spawn alone, like the warden or the wither, and has ‘henchmen’ around it, making it difficult to avoid damage and attack the boss.

Apart from the boss, there are other challenging hostile mobs in this dimension as well. For example, every Minecraft hostile mob in the overworld has a poisonous potato counterpart in this dimension. There’s a poisonous potato zombie, skeleton, spiders, and even small potato bats.

The new dimension also has five different biomes each made in its own unique style. The only common factor in all these biomes is the presence of poisonous potatoes. But the good thing is that players can use the potatoes to make fries using the fryer. This is something every player has been asking for years.

The Pedestal is used to open the Potato dimension portal. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another important piece of information is regarding how to get into the Poisonous Potato dimension. Thankfully, the Minecraft devs have made it quite easy and quick. Players do not have to grind too much and look for specific blocks to get into the potato dimension.

All they need is a Poisonous Potato (obviously). This can be obtained from the bonus chest available at the start of the game. The other thing that’s needed is the pedestal which can be found in villages. Holding the poisonous potato and right-clicking on the pedestal will open the portal.