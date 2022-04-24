How to fix outdated servers error in Minecraft

The one thing that has kept people coming back to Minecraft over the years is the ability to play with friends. While creating a custom server has gotten easier over the years, and there are services that host the server for players for monthly payments, the title still has annoying headaches and issues that can keep players from playing with their friends.

Dealing with these server issues can be frustrating and drive players away from the game. But there are some potential solutions that are both quick and easy, which the player should try before anything else.

How to fix Minecraft’s outdated servers error

Double check Minecraft and server versions

The easiest and way to find issues is by adding the server and refreshing the server list. This should show the versions of Minecraft that are compatible with the server.

If the server differs from the version of the game the player is running, they will need to exit the game and use the launcher to change the installation of the game to one compatible with the server, then relaunch the game.

Make sure neither you nor the server are operating in beta versions

If either the player, server, or realm is on a beta version, the game will not connect to the server.

In such a scenario, players need to ensure that they are on the same server or realm on the beta version. If not, they need to switch to a non-beta version of the game and try again.

This effectively means any player using an installation of a snapshot to see future content early will not be able to join servers on a different snapshot. Further, this also means that any servers made on a snapshot will require all players to be on the same snapshot to join.

Check the Appstore on your device for game updates

The update screen that greets mobile players after an update (Image via Minecraft)

For players using the version of Bedrock Edition on mobile devices, the easiest way to fix the outdated server error in the game is to return to the Appstore on iOS devices or the Google Playstore on Android devices and check to see if the game has any pending updates. If it does, update the game and retry connecting to the server.

What to do if all else fails?

If a player attempts all the steps as listed above and still finds themselves unable to connect to the server or realm, there are only two remaining potential solutions.

If there seems to be no explanation for a failure to connect, players can try resetting their internet router. This will ensure that any strangeness going on gets reset when the router restarts. Players may also check their router settings to ensure all ports for multiplayers are open.

The second and most drastic potential solution is to contact Mojang support to see what they recommend trying or checking online to see if there are any known issues plaguing the title at the moment.

Edited by Saman