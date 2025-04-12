Minecraft Found Footage mod: Features and download guide

Though Minecraft is a simple block game and is targeted towards kids, many people have experienced that the game can feel eerie and scary at times. Hence, its bustling community has created many scary mods to further amp up the game's horror factor. One of these mods is called Found Footage, which takes inspiration from the popular horror film genre and locks players into a scary alternative world.

Ad

Here is everything you need to know about Minecraft's Found Footage mod, including its features and download guide.

Features and download guide for Found Footage mod for Minecraft

What does the Found Footage mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

First, we need to know what found footage means. Found footage is a type of cinematic technique or film genre in which the story is portrayed through old video recordings, captured on old camcorders with poor quality. Because of the poor quality and weird footage artifacts, a sense of eeriness and horror comes into play.

The same method is used to create this mod. To explore the mod features, players will first have to create a world and suffocate themselves with any block. This process is essentially to welcome players into the mod. The best way to suffocate in Minecraft is by placing sand blocks on top of a player, which will fall onto them and start suffocating them.

Ad

Once players suffocate, they will not necessarily die, but will be teleported to a completely new world, where they land in the backrooms, a popular liminal space that is used in many horror games.

The backrooms will be at level 0 of the mod, with level 1 being The Habitable Zone, level 2 being Pipe Dreams, and the last level being The Poolrooms. Players are required to travel through these four levels and escape the alternate world that they have stumbled into.

Ad

While exploring the eerie liminal spaces, players will encounter various mysterious creatures or events that will scare them immensely. The main target for them will be to escape the maze of liminal spaces and re-enter the Minecraft world.

How to download the Found Footage mod for Minecraft

Found Footage can be installed from Modrinth. (Image via Modrinth)

Here is a short guide to download and install the Found Footage mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric modding API for the game version 1.20.1, as that's the latest version the Found Footage mod supports. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Found Footage mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1. For the mod to work correctly, you must also download support mods like Geckolib and Simple Voice Chat for the 1.20.1 game version only. Copy and paste every mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.20.1 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to experience the Found Footage horror world after suffocating yourself.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!