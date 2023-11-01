Minecraft free APK download links on internet are fake and can harm your device

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, and many gamers are tempted to try it at least once. However, as all the versions of the game are behind a paywall, some are compelled to stick to their regular owned or free-to-play games. Ever since the Sandbox title was released on mobile devices, there has been a growing space of websites that claim to offer the game for free. However, it should be avoided at all costs.

Here is everything to know about why you should never download fake free versions of the game from third-party websites.

Potential harm to devices from fake free-to-play Minecraft APKs

You must never download free APK for the game from any website. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Minecraft Pocket Edition is a paid game, there must be many who would scour the internet to get a free APK for the game to play. Sure enough, the demand automatically creates the supply, as there are hundreds of websites that can offer completely free versions of the game.

Some might say that the APK is just a few versions behind the latest release by Mojang, while others will promise that it is the latest version.

However, you must never download APKs from these websites. Simply put, if you download an APK from these websites, you could be unknowingly giving access to your entire mobile device. Many of these free APKs will either scam you to get money or infect your phones with viruses.

While some Minecraft APKs might run the game normally, and you would readily allow access to your storage and network, thinking that only the game would use it, these unofficial applications might have hidden software running in the back that can steal data from the device.

Hence, you must never ever download the free APK of the game from any of these third-party websites since they are simply enticing people by giving out the game for free.

How to officially install Minecraft Pocket Edition?

The game should always be installed from the official mobile app store. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though paying for the official version might seem like a lot, opting for this option is the safest if you genuinely want to play the game. You can head over to the official Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), search for the game, and pay for it through secure means. At the moment, the cost of the game on mobile phones is $6.99.

Once the game is purchased, it will be downloaded from the official store and can be played. You can also connect to your official Microsoft account and play online with every other player in the world.