Minecraft Gameplay Designer answers fans' questions about Mob Vote 2021

One big reason for Minecraft's immense success is its interaction with the community. When Notch was creating the game, he took many recommendations and suggestions from players on social media.

The developers continue to hear from the community. At the Minecraft Live event, players determine which mob should be added next or which biome needs an update. This year's event will unveil the 1.19 update and feature a mob vote.

Minecraft Live 2021 will be streamed this Saturday, October 16, and Mojang has announced all three candidates for the Mob Vote 2021.

Interestingly, Gameplay Designer Ulraf went to Reddit to answer questions about this upcoming vote.

Minecraft Gameplay Designer answers questions about Mob Vote 2021

Reddit has the biggest Minecraft community with over 5.7 million members. In the past, different Minecraft developers have asked players for their valuable suggestions and feedback and answered many of their questions.

This week, Mojang announced the three candidates for the Mob Vote 2021: Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. All of these choices will be useful to almost every player. Minecrafters are now stuck in a dilemma over which one to vote for on Saturday.

Since all mob candidates are technical, fans had many questions about their functionality. As a result, Ulraf went to Reddit to answer questions about the Mob Vote 2021.

Questions answered by Ulraf

1) Are the new mobs like pets?

All three candidates are shown as friendly mobs in the mob trailers. Redditor u/Killer_Panda16 wondered whether they are tameable as pets. Ulraf replied:

2) Are oxidized copper golems like armor stands?

In the official trailer, viewers can see an oxidized copper golem staying still in the background. Many players, along with Redditor u/WhyThough08, wondered if copper golems will behave as armor stands when oxidized. Ulraf confirmed it and said:

3) Can copper golem attract lightning and use it for attacks?

Copper golems have lightning rods on their heads. Redditor An-art-nerd wondered whether they could use the rods to attract lightning and then attack enemies.

Ulraf said:

4) Will the Allay have a specific range to search items?

Most redstone engineers will probably vote for Allay because of its functionality to collect items. Redditor u/ A_noximous asked whether it will have a specific range for searching.

Ulraf confirmed that Allay would have a particular range but didn't say how big it would be.

5) Is Glare really useful?

Out of all three mobs, Glare is probably the least helpful mob. Redditor u/PickleJarJoe_ asked Ulraf about how to use Glare in Minecraft. Ulraf responded:

6) What will happen to candidates who lose the mob vote?

In a vote, there can only be one winner. Sadly, this year all three mobs are adorable and useful. Redditor u/InvisibleManiac asked Ulraf whether all three candidates could be added to the game.

Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way, as Ulraf explained:

Ulraf also answered many other questions on Reddit. Interested readers can visit r/Minecraft to check out all questions, answers, suggestions, and more.

