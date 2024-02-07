Minecraft gamers can use AI image generation to find inspiration for their next build

Minecraft's generative aspect allows players to build whatever they want with very little limitation. Players have built some impressively large structures in the game, and it seems that the only constricting factor when it comes to building is the player's imagination. Fortunately, X user Artificial World shows that AI image generation can help Minecraft builders find inspiration.

AI image generation has become the norm these days. However, the idea of using artificial intelligence to get inspiration for builds is fairly new.

Minecraft builds using AI

Expand Tweet

X user Artificial World posted a thread of tweets with images of game-inspired builds made using Dalle-3 AI. The user posted a series of 13 images showing different famous and historical structures around the world, all made in the blocky style of the game.

The structures featured in them include the Colosseum of Rome, the Parthenon of Greece, Ajanta caves and Taj Mahal of India, Machu Picchu of Peru, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and many more historical structures.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The replies to the tweet were mostly positive, with people saying how gorgeous these images were.

Expand Tweet

User feulf asked what prompt Artificial World had used to make these images. The original poster replied that it was just a plain command asking the AI to make Minecraft-inspired images of famous structures.

Expand Tweet

Onepoint that was highlighted by user toadofdestiny was the use of copyrighted IP for image generation. The user asked whether it was okay to use "Minecraft' in the prompts to make these images, as many other IP names cannot be used in this manner.

Expand Tweet

The original poster replied, saying Chat-GPT hadn't given him any trouble.

Expand Tweet

Some users were confused by these images, as they took them for actual game builds rather than just images.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the quality of the images, they do look impressive. The AI understands how to use blocky texture to make something look original. The lighting is also on point. However, the images fall apart when one zooms in.

While the color and texture remain consistent and true to how actual builds in the game look like, the shape of the cubes that make these structures is not consistent.

Nevertheless, this method of getting inspiration for the builds is great for players who are not getting any ideas for their next build project. With the trial chambers coming soon, perhaps a build inspired by the copper-laden trial chambers would be a great project.