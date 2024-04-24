Minecraft graph ranks enchantments by their usability and use cases

A Minecraft player recently made and showcased a graph to rank the various enchantments present in the game. While players can use different kinds of tools, weapons, and armor parts normally, their powers can be enhanced by applying enchantments to them. There are a whole host of powerups that are either found in enchanting tables or in the form of enchanted books.

Over the years, some enchantments have proved to be extremely useful, while others not so much. Taking these inconsistencies into account, the player made a graph to determine the uses of these enchantments in Minecraft.

Minecraft player created a graph to showcase enchantments' usefulness

A Minecraft Redditor, u/TheKingOvJam, recently created a graph to showcase the usefulness and specificness of each enchantment present in the game. In the caption, they stated that this was their first attempt at making such a graph and welcomed the members of the game's subreddit to suggest changes.

The X-axis of the graph ranged from zero to 10 and had usefulness on it, while the Y-axis had specificness. While 'usefulness' was quite self-explanatory, 'specificness' involved the number of scenarios in which an enchantment could be useful.

Most of the graph was filled with loads of enchanted books and the names of each power up. These were the most useful enchantments in Minecraft, according to the player, and included mending, unbreaking, efficiency, protection powerup, swift sneak, silk touch, and fortune.

On the other end of the spectrum, enchantments like impaling, channeling, flame, bane of arthropods, etc. were among the least useful.

Some of them were ranked the highest on the usefulness axis but were low on the specificness axis. These included different kinds of protection, aqua affinity, riptide, etc. So, enchantments like smite, sweeping edge, and knockback were high on specificness but low on usefulness axes.

One of the best ways to get the useful enchantments in Minecraft

New players who jump into the game for the first time usually create an enchanting table and try to find the best possible enchantment for their gear. While this is a good strategy early in the game, trading with different librarian villagers is one of the best ways to get all kinds of enchantments.

Librarian villagers can offer enchanted books at the novice level. What's even more interesting is that their trading table shuffles every time their job site block, lectern, is broken and placed. This allows players to shuffle the trading list until they get the enchanted book they want.

These professional mobs sell most treasure enchantments. Hence, players can create a large trading hall where different librarians sell different enchanted books.

However, one major point to note is that in recent updates, Mojang Studios have nerfed librarian villagers. Now, they will only trade a specific type of enchantments based on which biome they have spawned in.