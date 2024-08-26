Minecraft GT New Horizons mod: Features, installation guide, and more

Minecraft is an excellent game that has kept players interested for more than 15 years. But despite everything the game has to offer, it is also true that there is not much to do apart from killing mobs and surviving the harsh blocky world. Completing Minecraft by killing the Ender dragon does not take much time, and once you have done it, then it does not take much effort as well. But there is a way to make the game more challenging and complicated.

The Minecraft GT New Horizons mod is not just a mod but a collection of mods that completely transform the game, putting it with the likes of Elder Scrolls and Starfield. The entire questbook book needs around 8,000 hours to complete. That might give you an idea about the scale of the mod and its effects on the game.

Everything about Minecraft GT New Horizon mod

The GT New Horizon mod adds a lot of new things to the game (Image via GT New Horizon)

The Minecraft GT New Horizon mod is a massive collection of different mods that adds a ton of new quests, items, and mechanics to the game. The mod pack took more than eight years of development and puts you in different ages of tech, starting from the stone age (with pickaxes and swords and basic buildings) and going all the way to intergalactic technologies and space travel.

The following are some of the different things added to the game with the GT New Horizon mod:

It would be difficult to put more items on the list because more than 180 different mods are added to Minecraft with the GT New Horizon mod. So you can imagine all the different things you can do in the game with the mod on. The mod pack adds more than 3,000 quests to complete.

How to install the GT New Horizon mod

The MultiMC launcher is recommended for the mod (Image via MultiMC)

Installing the GT New Horizon is simple. It is the supplementary process that sounds complicated. But no need to worry as that too is quite easy. The first thing you should know is you need to install a third party game launcher such as Prism Launcher or MultiMC. The mod developers recommend using MultiMC. Hence, we will be focusing on it.

All you need to do is head over to the official MultiMC website or click here to get there and install the compatible version. Once installed, just use your Minecraft login and password and that’s it. MultiMC is a powerful launcher that allows you to run separate modded versions of the game easily with more stability.

Select the MultiMC/Prism download file (Image via GT New Horizon)

Once you have the launcher set up, head over to the official GT New Horizon select Downloads>>MMC/Prism, and download the latest (or the compatible) version of the mod zip file. Once downloaded, you just have to add the zip file to the launcher. You can do that by selecting the “Add Instance” option and then placing the zip file there.

To summarize:

Install MultiMC

Launch MultiMC and log in with your Minecraft account

Download the mod zip file for MultiMC

Select “Add Instance” and then add the zip file

Select the modded version of the game and launch it

Note that the GT New Horizon mod is a resource-intensive mod pack that requires a good share of the RAM memory. So make sure that you have at least 8 GB of RAM, of which at least 3-4 GB of RAM is allotted to the game. If not, you will notice frequent crashes and even the game not launching.

