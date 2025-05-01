Minecraft Hamster Plus mod: Features and how to download

Minecraft has loads of real-life animals that players can interact with. Mobs like wolves, cats, horses, and more can also be tamed and used as a companions or for various activities. However, many animals are still not present in the game, like hamsters. Thankfully, the community has created mods to bring all kinds of features to the sandbox.
Hamsters Plus is a popular mod that adds everything related to hamsters in Minecraft. Here is more information about the adorable mod.
Features and download guide for the Hamsters Plus mod for Minecraft
What does the Hamsters Plus mod offer?
Hamsters Plus mod adds seven varieties of hamsters and hamster wheels. The adorable creatures spawn in Plains, Sunflower Field, and Meadow biomes. Hamsters can be lured and tamed using any seeds in Minecraft. Right-clicking on a tamed hamster can also be directly picked as an item.
The crafting recipe of a hamster wheel will unlock once players have copper ingots. Players can then craft it using three copper ingots and three stone slabs.
Hamsters will have random movement and behavior in Minecraft. When tamed, they will usually follow the player, but can also wander around when the player is static. Furthermore, if one hamster detects an empty wheel, they will instantly fit inside them and start running, causing the wheel to roll. Hamsters can also be found sleeping if they are idle for too long.
If players are bored with vanilla pets and want a new, adorable friend in Minecraft, they can look towards this simple mod.
How to download and install the Hamsters Plus mod for Minecraft
Here is a short guide to download and install the Hamsters Plus mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge or Fabric mod loaders for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Hamsters Plus mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 version.
- Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game and enter a new world to explore a variety of hamsters and how they behave and interact.
