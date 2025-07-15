Minecraft: How does copper chest work?

Minecraft has many different items that can be used for building structures and machines. Copper is one such example; unfortunately, despite having so many possibilities, this block was just for decoration and making items with no actual purpose. However, the upcoming update will fix that as Mojang is adding more uses of copper including tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem.

One item confirmed for the update that tends to fly under the radar is the copper chest. Players might be confused about the addition of a new type of chest and its purpose. As it turns out, this new item will add an interesting gameplay mechanic. Here’s what the copper chest is and how it works in Minecraft.

Everything about copper chest in Minecraft

The copper golem is an integral part of the copper chest mechanism in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The upcoming game drop will make mining for copper ores sensible as players can craft armor, tools, and weapons with the metal. They can also make two interesting items out of it; a copper golem and a chest. The reason behind putting the two together is that you will need a copper golem to get the most out of the copper chest.

To craft a copper chest, use eight copper ingots and a normal wooden chest. Place the wooden chest in the middle of the crafting grid and fill the remaining spaces with copper ingot. There’s another way of getting the copper chest and it comes with a complementary golem.

You can place a carved pumpkin on top of a copper block and it will spawn a copper chest at the bottom and a copper golem on top. Just like normal chests, you can combine two to make a larger one. Like unwaxed copper blocks, unwaxed copper chests will go through the same stages of oxidation, changing their color from orange to green.

The unique use of copper chest is how the copper golem interacts with it. A copper golem will look for the nearest copper chest (up to 10 copper chests in its vicinity within 32 blocks) and then take up to 16 of the first item from it. This is only valid if the golem is not holding anything.

The golem will then place the taken item into other chests if it has the same item. This way, you get a free item sorting assistant who keeps working while you can focus on building structures or just exploring the blocky world. The addition of the copper chest is a great move by Mojang, and hopefully, they refine this feature even more to make Minecraft even better.

