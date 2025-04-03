Minecraft In Your World mod: Features and download guide

Minecraft has its fair share of horror mods. Despite being targeted towards a younger audience, some players have felt eerie and unnerved while playing the pixellated, blocky game. Consequently, horror mods for Minecraft have been quite popular ever since the game released. Around six months ago, a new horror mod was released that captured the feeling of being watched and stalked perfectly.

The mod in discussion is called In Your World. Here is everything to know about the terrifying mod.

All major details and download guide for the In Your World mod for Minecraft

What does the In Your World mod offer?

Instead of random scares or creatures chasing you like in other Cave-Dweller-esque mods, the In Your World mod focuses on the players exploring their surroundings. The goal is to recreate the atmosphere that the older Minecraft versions provided.

The player is given the impression that something is amiss, even though everything looks normal on the surface. They will encounter surprises in this psychologically disturbing mod, which will often confuse and frighten them. The mod has customizations for every event that takes place, which players can change to suit their preferences.

Once players enter a world in which the mod is active, they will begin by enjoying the regular Minecraft survival mode. However, they will soon notice weird structures built on the surface, in the sky, and even down in the mines. These structures will have no real meaning.

It is up to the player whether they want to explore these creepy areas or not. In some of them, they might not find anything, while others house a terrifying-looking creature with a blood-red face and dark eyes. This creature will resemble any other player character but with a large head and a laughing expression.

There will be a lot more to explore once players download and play the horror mod.

How to download and install the In Your World mod in Minecraft

Players can download the mod from the CurseForge website. (Image via CurseForge)

Here is the download guide to get the In Your World mod:

Download and install the Forge modding API. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.20.1, as that's the latest version the In Your World mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the In Your World mod. You must also download and install Geckolib and Configured mods to run the main mod smoothly. Both of these support mods should also be compatible with the 1.20.1 game version. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world.

