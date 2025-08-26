Minecraft infested block guide

While exploring the world of Minecraft, you will come across many different blocks. Right at the start, you will be breaking and mining blocks to progress in the game. Mining blocks is mostly a safe thing to do in Minecraft, but certain blocks come with a catch.
The bed, a block used for sleeping in the Overworld, can blow you up to smithereens in the Nether and the End. Gravel or sand can trap and kill you by falling on your head while you are mining. Another block that can be annoying and hurt you is the infested block.
In this guide, we will be looking at infested blocks in Minecraft and explaining what they do and where you can find them.
What is an infested block in Minecraft and what does it do?
An infested block is one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft, added way back in the beta stage of Java Edition. As its name suggests, this block is infested by an odd mob called a silverfish. When an infested block is mined, a silverfish will spawn out of it and start attacking the player.
If there are other infested blocks nearby, they will also start to break down and spawn silverfish to attack the player. This type of infestation can happen in all types of stone blocks, like regular stone, cobblestone, and deepslate. You can also find infested blocks in the form of stone bricks.
Where to find infested blocks in Minecraft
For some players, unexpected infested blocks can be one of the most annoying things in Minecraft. If you are one of them, then you would like to know where infested blocks can generate in your world.
Infested blocks can generate only in the Overworld dimension, meaning you do not have to worry about encountering them in the Nether or the End. In the Overworld, you may rarely come across infested blocks in the following structures and biomes:
Structures:
- Strongholds
- Basements of igloos
- Fake end portal rooms in woodland mansions
Biomes:
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Forest
- Meadow
- Cherry Grove
- Grove
- Snowy Slopes
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
- Stony Peaks
In these biomes, infested stone can generate in blobs similar to how different ores generate. It is difficult to find them since they look just like any other stone block. The only way to find out if a block is infested is by breaking it. Compared to regular stone blocks, infested stone will break faster.
If you are on Java Edition, you can use the debug screen by pressing F3 and pointing at a suspected stone block to see if it has “infested” mentioned under block information. However, this option is available only for Java Edition players, as the debug screen is missing in Bedrock Edition.
How to make infested stone blocks in Minecraft
Aside from finding naturally generated infested stone blocks, they can also be created by using silverfish. When left idle, a silverfish can hide inside a stone block and infest it, turning the block into an infested block in Minecraft. The only place where you can find silverfish spawning is in the portal room of strongholds.
Can you collect infested stone in Minecraft?
Unfortunately, an infested stone block is unobtainable in survival mode. Even with the Silk Touch enchantment, you cannot mine an infested block. The only way to get it is in creative mode or by using commands.
