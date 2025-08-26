Minecraft infested block guide

While exploring the world of Minecraft, you will come across many different blocks. Right at the start, you will be breaking and mining blocks to progress in the game. Mining blocks is mostly a safe thing to do in Minecraft, but certain blocks come with a catch.

Ad

The bed, a block used for sleeping in the Overworld, can blow you up to smithereens in the Nether and the End. Gravel or sand can trap and kill you by falling on your head while you are mining. Another block that can be annoying and hurt you is the infested block.

In this guide, we will be looking at infested blocks in Minecraft and explaining what they do and where you can find them.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What is an infested block in Minecraft and what does it do?

Infested block hiding in plain sight (Image via Mojang)

An infested block is one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft, added way back in the beta stage of Java Edition. As its name suggests, this block is infested by an odd mob called a silverfish. When an infested block is mined, a silverfish will spawn out of it and start attacking the player.

Ad

If there are other infested blocks nearby, they will also start to break down and spawn silverfish to attack the player. This type of infestation can happen in all types of stone blocks, like regular stone, cobblestone, and deepslate. You can also find infested blocks in the form of stone bricks.

Where to find infested blocks in Minecraft

Infested block generation (Image via Mojang)

For some players, unexpected infested blocks can be one of the most annoying things in Minecraft. If you are one of them, then you would like to know where infested blocks can generate in your world.

Ad

Infested blocks can generate only in the Overworld dimension, meaning you do not have to worry about encountering them in the Nether or the End. In the Overworld, you may rarely come across infested blocks in the following structures and biomes:

Structures:

Strongholds

Basements of igloos

Fake end portal rooms in woodland mansions

Biomes:

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Windswept Forest

Meadow

Cherry Grove

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

In these biomes, infested stone can generate in blobs similar to how different ores generate. It is difficult to find them since they look just like any other stone block. The only way to find out if a block is infested is by breaking it. Compared to regular stone blocks, infested stone will break faster.

Ad

If you are on Java Edition, you can use the debug screen by pressing F3 and pointing at a suspected stone block to see if it has “infested” mentioned under block information. However, this option is available only for Java Edition players, as the debug screen is missing in Bedrock Edition.

How to make infested stone blocks in Minecraft

Silverfish entering stone (Image via Mojang)

Aside from finding naturally generated infested stone blocks, they can also be created by using silverfish. When left idle, a silverfish can hide inside a stone block and infest it, turning the block into an infested block in Minecraft. The only place where you can find silverfish spawning is in the portal room of strongholds.

Ad

Can you collect infested stone in Minecraft?

Unfortunately, an infested stone block is unobtainable in survival mode. Even with the Silk Touch enchantment, you cannot mine an infested block. The only way to get it is in creative mode or by using commands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!